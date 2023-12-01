Fond du Lac Humane Society update: City negotiations resume for … – Fond du Lac Reporter

FOND DU LAC — Since the end of 2022, the Fond du Lac Humane Society has worked to modernize its services, meeting road bumps and community backlash along the way.

The organization released a statement Nov. 9 addressing months of allegations and misinformation to offer a look at what’s been going on this year and answer some common questions.

“It is deeply troubling to witness the spread of misleading information and outright lies that have led to doubt and suspicion over the very core of our organization’s mission,” the statement said.

The humane society has provided animal control services for the city as a nonprofit since 1969, and while the city of Fond du Lac — which is responsible for these services — contracts the humane society and provides some of its funding, it does not own or manage the organization.

The most recent three-year contract expired at the end of 2022, prior to which the humane society started negotiations with the city to update the terms of the contract to accommodate inflation and overpopulation.

Some of the offers the humane society made amid the negotiations included after-hours keyless access for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department to bring in strays, emergency after-hours assistance, a bite quarantine program, a feral cat program, and animal impoundment for cause.

However, with those offers declined, the new contract was delayed, and starting Feb. 15, the organization legally wasn’t able to accept strays until a new agreement was signed.

A new one-year contract was eventually signed in March and will expire at the end of this year, signaling another round of renegotiations, according to the humane society.

This spring, the city’s three rescues — Sandi Paws Rescue, Critter Junction Pet Rescue and Lucky Dog Small Breed Rescue — also entered agreements with the city, after they’d taken on stray animal responsibilities during the humane society’s negotiations.

“We fully support the other rescue organizations in town making improvements to provide the best possible care to their animals, and we want to see them succeed,” the humane society said. “The reality is the Fond du Lac Humane Society is still here, and still available.”

The humane society’s contract explicitly outlines the scope of what it can do in the city, but according to the statement, the three rescues have fewer restrictions and could offer after-hours emergency on-call assistance, animal impoundment for cause, bite quarantines, intake of unwanted animals or feral cat intake, which the humane society cannot do at this time.

“This discrepancy has placed the Fond du Lac Humane Society in a challenging position, with our ability to act often constrained by the terms of our agreement,” the statement said. “This has led to confusion in the community, and a deep misunderstanding by the other rescue organizations.”

In 2022, the average cost for the humane society per animal was more than $650, not accounting for severe illnesses or medical conditions.

Its latest proposal for city reimbursement, based on data from 2023 and previous years, was $185 per animal, but the city’s offer at this time is $50 per dog, $30 per cat and $15 per kitten or puppy under six months of age.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must acknowledge that this offer, as it stands, is not financially viable for our organization,” the humane society said.

The humane society has taken in the majority of the animals in the city this year, amounting to about 60%, and the rest of the animals are taken to the other contracted rescues.

With its building equipped for 44 dogs and 123 cats, the only reason the humane society would turn away an animal is if the facility was at full capacity.

As a result, the organization prioritizes stray animals over surrendered pets to maintain space, and under the limited circumstances it would take in a surrendered pet, there are guidelines, fees and policies in place to protect the animals, the humane society and its employees.

“If our services are needed, we will be there as we always have as long as we have an agreement with the city and are legally allowed to do so,” the humane society said.

Many stray animals are picked up by Fond du Lac Police Department officers, and while the humane society provides 24/7 access for officers to drop off animals, it is up to individual officers whether they reach out to the humane society or one of the rescues.

Much of the humane society’s operation is funded by donations, including the private donations that fully paid for its new facility at 652 Triangle Road in 2019.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society website has several ways to donate money and causes to donate to, including the general fund, the Sweetie Fund for emergency veterinary care, the spay/neuter fund and the Pets Of Domestic Violence Program.

A wish list for physical donations includes cat food and both clumping and non-clumping litter, small plastic litter boxes and kitten milk replacement for cats; dog food, beds, leashes and durable toys; and other supplies such as disinfecting wipes, bleach, towels, garbage bags, copy paper and first aid supplies.

Details about adoptable animals are available on the humane society website. Dog viewing and adoptions are available by appointment, but cat and small mammals are available during the shelter’s public hours, noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays to Saturdays.

“We extend an open invitation to the public to visit our facility, meet our dedicated staff and witness firsthand the extraordinary effort we pour into fulfilling our mission,” the humane society said.

