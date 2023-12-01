Percy Jackson and the Olympians Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Disney Plus? – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney Plus release date has been revealed, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series. Many are interested in seeing Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the upcoming series will be based on Rick Riordan’s popular novel series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Here’s when the show is coming out on Disney Plus.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney Plus release date is December 20, 2023.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will revolve around Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who learns that he is a demigod with his father being the Greek God of the Seas, Poseidon. He soon contends with the Olympian king of the Gods, Zeus, who accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Percy then journeys across America to find the true lightning bolt thief and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ cast includes Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Tim Sharp, Megan Mullaly, Jason Mantzoukas, and Adam Copeland, among other cast members.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus from December 20, 2023, onwards. Viewers will be able to stream it at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET.

Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ official synopsis reads:

“12-year-old modern demigod Percy Jackson has just come to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

