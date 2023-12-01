Are we getting Grand Theft Auto 6 news at The Game Awards? – Xfire



Straight-shooting video game & entertainment news



Straight-shooting video game news

Rockstar Games is currently working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, this much we know for sure. Even if the studio is refusing to refer to it as Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, it doesn’t take an expert to know that the sixth mainline title in the best-selling franchise is coming sooner rather than later. But, just how soon exactly is the question on everyone’s minds, and a leaker claims to know the answer.

While everyone, including Take-Two Interactive, has offered their two cents, whether inadvertently or deliberately, about a release date for GTA 6, an exact window remains unclear.

However, according to @Budzcario, GTA 6 will be out next year with an official reveal coming before the year ends, possibly at The Game Awards.

GTA 6 is coming next year and Rockstar is looking to post a reveal trailer around November or December, possibly during this year’s Game Awards

— Budz (@Budzcario) July 13, 2023



Let’s say that we believe that this leaker knows something that we all don’t. Browsing through his Twitter profile takes you through several years of leaks that have since been proven to be false. So, in terms of legitimacy, this leaker might not be legitimate. If nothing else, they might just be reposting leaks from other sources and claiming them as their own for the clout.

It’s possible that they’re just speculating as well. Their most recent tweets suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 could end up costing Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive two billion when it’s all said and done.

Ultimately, whether or not they’re telling the truth doesn’t hold weight – these statements aren’t a sign of anything.

The best-case scenario is that GTA 6 is ready for release sometime next year, which wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to make an accurate guess. Just by simply following the breadcrumbs of legitimate and proven information, you’ll know that GTA 6 is closer to completion than ever. Keep in mind that it’s common knowledge by now that the footage that leaked last year – the culprit was just deemed unfit for trial, by the way – was from the pre-alpha stage of the game’s development from all the way back in 2020 if not earlier. Between then and now, a lot have time has passed, even when you consider that the global pandemic derailed things for a while.

Are we going to get a proper announcement for GTA 6 in early November? Maybe. Several leakers and insiders seem to be huge believers in this. But, the most likely scenario is that we’ll see the remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV before Rockstar formally announces GTA 6 – don’t forget that Rockstar has never officially called the upcoming game by its presumed title.

The way that we see it, the only big announcement that we’re getting related to GTA outside of a potential remaster is the next DLC for GTA Online and possible news about cutting support for last-gen consoles and upgrading the PC version of GTA Online to match the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions.

Of course, this is just pure speculation, and it’s hard to guess what Rockstar plans on doing unless you’re someone in the know – and most of us aren’t.

At this rate, Rockstar might be waiting for signs on the market to see if it would be better to release GTA 6 next year or wait until two years from now, presumably when the PlayStation 5 Pro and the next Nintendo Switch are already out.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





Δ

I would like some sort of update on the game. They hardly told us anything!

I cannot see it being released in 2024.

I have some hope for it considering what the leaks looked like a year ago.

I would like to see some sort of footage but if they did show something, then that would imply the game will be coming out next year. I don’t think they are that far on.

idk about this, anyone can say it is coming out next year… just sounds like pr

source