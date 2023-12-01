Google will reportedly release the Pixel Watch 2 this fall – Engadget

Google may have taken years to ship the first Pixel Watch, but it might not take nearly so long to introduce a sequel. A 9to5Google source claims the company will release the Pixel Watch 2 this fall alongside the Pixel 8 phone family this fall. Details are scarce, but Google has historically delivered new flagship Pixels in October. It teased the first smartwatch at I/O last year, and we wouldn't be shocked if there was a repeat at this year's event.

There's plenty of room for improvement, at least. The current Pixel Watch is based on a 2018-era Exynos 9110 system-on-chip that leaves it lagging in efficiency compared to the Apple Watch and numerous Wear OS watches. A newer SoC could wring more battery life out of the design, not to mention more performance. Google could borrow health sensors from newer Fitbit devices like the Sense 2. There's also just one 41mm case, so it won't be surprising if there's a larger model for those who prefer big timepieces.

Software could also play an important role as well. Pre-release Android 14 code hints Wear OS may use the adaptable Material You color theming seen since Android 12. Google also has yet to enable key health metrics like oxygen saturation (SpO2) and overnight skin temperature for the existing Pixel Watch, although those might not require new hardware.

Whether or not the rumor is accurate, expectations are high if and when the Pixel Watch 2 arrives. Google's wristwear is supposed to be a showcase that raises interest in Wear OS as a whole. A successful follow-up could not only fix the Pixel Watch's flaws, but push other smartwatch makers to step up their efforts.

