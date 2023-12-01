‘GTA 6’ By Rockstar Games To Arrive In 2024, Here’s What To Expect – AugustMan

Rockstar Games’ much-awaited Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 might release in 2024. Although there have been rumours about the same for many months now, new information concerning this popular game has come to light after Microsoft’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) report leaked recently. It mentions that GTA 6 is to be released in 2024 and is already touted as a smash hit, given the buzz around this successful franchise.

A Bloomberg report suggests that the sixth edition of GTA is under development and may take over a year to finally release.

GTA 5 came out in 2013 and since then, the creators have made attempts to remove the transphobic and offensive jokes from the latest console of the game. Going forward, Rockstar Games, which is a segment of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, will have more inclusive plotlines and will be more sensitive to issues such as making jokes about the marginalised section of society. They are also avoiding the gender gap and changing the overall toxic masculine culture associated with the GTA franchise.

Although Rockstar Games has been secretive about its exact release date, plot line and characterisation, there is some information out in the public domain which suggests that there may be a playable female protagonist of Latina origin. Also, the makers seem to be inspired by the American classic Bonnie and Clyde (1967).

Reports suggest that after the main leadership change at the company in 2020, there have been changes in the workplace culture which will be reflected in the plot treatment of GTA 6 as well. The new version will showcase a kinder and more inclusive world, according to the Bloomberg report.

