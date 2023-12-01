Amazon just announced Black Friday deals will go live a week before Thanksgiving – WCVB Boston

If you purchase something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday is happening early at Amazon.

Officials at Amazon announced Monday that the commerce giant’s Black Friday event will begin on Friday, Nov. 17, a whole week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This will give Amazon customers more days to shop than last year’s event, when Amazon began their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a news release, new deals will be available as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the Black Friday sales event, so officials urge Amazon customers that they should be checking back to find new deals.

Brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO and Ruggable will be participating in Amazon’s Black Friday event, and Amazon officials shared the following deals that customers can expect to go live during the event, which includes:

The savings don’t stop on Black Friday as Amazon will be holding a Cyber Monday weekend sales event that will begin on Saturday, Nov. 25 and run through Monday, Nov. 27, according to a press release.

The Cyber Monday event will feature deals from brands like Ninja, CeraVE and Casper mattresses.

Invite-only deals will be returning after debuting during Prime Day back in July, allowing Prime members to sign up for exclusive doorbuster deals, which include the following:

Amazon officials did share a “small sample of deals” in their news release announcing the Black Friday event. Here’s a look at the deals will be available:

Customers can expect deep discounts across electronics, toys, fashion, home appliances and beauty products, according to Amazon officials.

