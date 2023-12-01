Walmart Cyber Monday is live through Nov. 29! See the list of impressive deals – WRAL News

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Photo courtesy Walmart.

The Walmart Cyber Monday Sale is live online through Nov. 29! Read on for the list of top deals!

See all the Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.com HERE!

Top Cyber Monday Deals

These deals are valid online only through Wednesday, Nov. 29, while supplies last. Some deals may sell out but check back later because they have been restocking throughout their holiday sale events.

Electronics

Computers, Tablets, Monitors and Accessories

* Samsung Chromebook 4, 11.6″ HD, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC is only $129!

* HP 15.6″, Laptop with Intel Pentium Processor 4GB RAM, 128GB, Windows 11 for $179!

* Lenovo IdeaPad™ Flex Touchscreen Laptop 5i 14.0″ with FHD Touch, Core i3-1115G4, 4GB, 128GB, and Windows 11 S is only $299 (reg. $349)!

* HP Laptop, 14″ Ultral Light Laptop with Intel Celeron Quad-Core N4120, 16GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 256GB Micro SD, Wi-Fi, 1-Year Office 365, Windows 11 Home is only $389!

* Acer Nitro 31.5″ 1500R Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) Gaming Monitor is only $139 (reg. $229)!

* Contixo 7″ Kids Tablet 32GB, 50+ Disney Storybooks, Protective Case w/ Kickstand, (2023 Model)is only $53.99 (reg. $99.99)!

Streaming Media Players

* Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi Enabled with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote for $17!

Soundbars

* onn. 2.0 Soundbar, 32″ w/ HDMI for $29!

* ULTIMEA Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for TV, 3D Surround Sound System for TV Speakers with Subwoofer for $89.99!

* Hisense AX Series 5.1.2 Ch 420W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Wireless Rear Speakers, and Dolby Atmos for $129!

* JBL 2.1 Channel Soundbar w/ Subwoofer is only $149!

* Philips TAB890537 Sound Bar Speaker (Alexa, Google Assistant Supported) is on sale for $299 (reg. $599.99)!

Smartwatches

* Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smart Watch, 46mm for $149!

* Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm for $179!

* Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 44mm for $209!

Additional Electronics

* Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip to Mute Microphone is only $35 (reg. $69.99)!

* Bower Selfie Ring Studio Light, 8″ is only $7.50!

* The Singing Machine SML2400 Groove Mini for $35!

* J YX Karaoke Machine 2 Wireless Microphones Bluetooth Pa Speaker System for $89.99!

* JBL PartyBox Encore Karaoke Party Speaker for $179!

* DAYBETTER 100ft Led Strip Lights with App Control Remote, Music Sync Color Changing Lights for $15.99!

* Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE Wi-Fi – Wired Security Camera; Motion & Sound Detection for $18!

* Homedics Rebound Essential Cordless, Rechargeable Percussion Massager is only $19.98 (reg. $39.98)!

* Dreo Portable Electric Space Heater for $31.99!

* Solar Wireless Outdoor Security Camera with Spotlight, 360° View, Waterproof PIR Detection, Rechargeable Battery, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio for $53.99!

* Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle (10-Pack film, Album, Camera Case, Stickers) for $55!

* GoPro HERO12(HERO 12) Waterproof Action Camera 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 27MP Photos, Live Streaming, Webcam + 64GB Memory Card & 50 Piece Accessory Kit for $379.99!

Clothing & Shoes

See all the Cyber Monday clothing deals at Walmart.com HERE!

Children’s Clothing

* Reebok Boys Underwear Performance Boxer Briefs, 5-Pack for $5!

* Reebok Girls Seamless Hipster Panties, 5-Pack for $5!

* Boys Licensed Character Long Sleeve Top and Pants, 2-Piece Sleet Sets in sizes 4-12 and many characters for $6!

* Girls Licensed Character Long Sleeve Top and Pants Sleep Set, 2-Piece, Sizes 4-12 for $6!

* Berkshire Brand Girls Cold Weather Gloves 3-Pack is only $7.00!

* Berkshire Brand Boys Cold Weather Gloves 3-Pack is only $7.00!

* iXtreme Boys Hooded Ripstop Puffer Winter Coat, Sizes 4-18 for $20!

* Wonder Nation Toddler Unisex Faux Sherpa Snugget Hoodie, Sizes 12M-5T is only $7!

* U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s & Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top and Plush Pant Pajama Sleep Set, 2-Piece, in various cute holiday patterns, Sizes S-3XL is only $11.99 (reg. $29.99)!

.

Women’s Clothing

* Dearfoams Women’s Sleep Pants, Sizes S-3X for only $5!

* Muk Luks Women’s Fuzzy Chenille Plush Lined Cabin Socks, 2-Pack for $7!

* No Boundaries Juniors Shaker Stitch Crewneck Sweater for $8!

* Reebok Women’s Pro Series Cushion Ankle Socks, 10-Pack for $10!

* Reebok Women’s Pro Series Cushion No Show Socks, 10-Pack for $10!

* Nightmare Before Christmas Women’s Christmas Top and Pants Pajama Set, 2-Piece, Sizes S-3X for $10!

* Holiday Time Women’s Merry Christmas Pajama Set, 2-Piece for $10!

* U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s Ribbed Henley Long Underwear Thermal Set, 2-Piece Set for $12.98!

* 99 Jane Street Women’s Mock Neck Pullover Sweater for $14!

* Jordache Women’s Mid Rise Skinny Jeans for $15!

* Rachel Zoe Brand Womens Diagonal Rib Knit Scarf and Beanie Style Hat 2 Piece Set for $14.98!

* Reebok Women’s Game Day Zip Up Hoodie, Sizes S-2XL for $15!

* Family Matching Christmas Deer Two-piece Pajamas Sets for $15.99!

* Feathers Women’s Plus Size Fleece Leggings, 5-Pack for $29.99!

* Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $45)!

Men’s Clothing

* Reebok Men’s Pro Series Lightweight Crew Socks in select colors, 6-Pack for $8!

* Reebok Men’s Pro Series Crew Socks, 6-Pack for $8!

* Hanes Originals Men’s Boxer Briefs, Moisture-Wicking Stretch Cotton, 3-Packfor $10!

* Reebok Men’s Pro Series Performance Boxer Brief, 3 Pack for $10!

* Wrangler® Men’s and Big Men’s Relaxed Fit Brushed Flannel Shirt with Long Sleeves, Sizes S-5XL is only $12 (reg. $17.98)!

* Wrangler Men’s and Big Men’s Regular Fit Jeans for $13!

* Fruit of the Loom Men’s Double-Knit Commuter Joggers, Sizes S-2XL are only $13.49 (reg. $34)!

* Fruit of the Loom Men’s Double Knit Full Zip Hooded Jacket, Sizes S-2XL is only $15.99 (reg. $36)!

* Chaps Men’s & Big Men’s Everyday Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt for $14.99!

* Reebok Men’s Delta Fleece Jogger Pants are only $14.99 (reg. $28)!

* Reebok Men’s Delta Logo Hoodie, up to size 3XL for $15!

* Reebok Men’s Hooded Sweater Fleece Jacket for $19.99!

* Dockers Men’s Straight Fit Casual Chino Pant with Stretch for $19.99 (reg. $58)!

* ORORO Men’s Heated Vest with Battery for Hiking, Outdoors is on sale for $105 (reg. $169.99)!

* ORORO Men’s Heated Jacket with Battery, Heating Jacket with Removable Hood for $109.99 (reg. $199.99)!

Shoes & Slippers

* Crocs Toddler and Kids’ Baya Lined Clogs, Sizes 4-6 in multiple colors are only $24.99 (reg. $54.99)!

* Portland Boot Company Toddler & Kids Snow Boots are on sale for only $14.99 (reg. $29.99)!

* Pawz by Bearpaw Women’s Amy Suede Boots for $19!

* PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Women’s Glitter Lace Up Boot for $14.99!

* Muk Luks Women’s Lilyana Marl Cable Knit Knee High Boots, Sizes 6-11 are only $16.99 (reg. $65)!

* Portland Boot Company Women’s Puff Winter Boots are only $19.99 (reg. $60)!

* PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Men’s Faux Leather Chukka Boots are only $26.99 (reg. $80)!

Handbags, Jewelry & Watches

* Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Dome Crossbody Bag is on sale for $81.99 (reg. $398!

* Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Crystal Earrings for $14.99!

* Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Silver Drop Dangle Earrings with Crystals for $14.99!

* Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Silver CZ Crystal Necklace for $14.99!

* 1 Carat Round Cut Moissanite Solitaire Pendant Necklace in 18k White Gold over Silver for $49.99!

* Certified 2 Carat Moissanite Adult Stud Earrings In 18K White Gold for $65!

Home

Kitchen & Dining

* Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, 38-Piece Set for $9!

* Magic Bullet 7-Piece 250 Watts Personal Blender 18 oz.for $15!

* The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Jumbo Cooker Frying Pan for $18!

* Anchor Hocking 30 Piece Glass Food Storage Containers & Glass Baking Dishes Set for $20!

* KitchenAid 21-Piece Plastic with Non-Skid Bottom Mixing Bowl and Measuring Set for $20!

* Chefman Turbo Fry 8 Quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer with Basket Divider is only $49 (reg. $129.99)!

* Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker, Single Serve or 12 Cups is only $50 (reg. $99)!

* Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System is only $98 (reg. $199)!

* Ninja® CREAMi®, Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs is on sale for $169 (reg. $199)!

Vacuums, Floor Care & Air Purifiers

* Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum only $18 (list price $39.96)!

* Ionvac ZipVac, 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaneris only $24.17 (reg. $49)!

* BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner only $78 (reg. $123.59)!

* ILIFE A4s-W, Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Hardfloor and Low-pile Carpets is only $99 (reg. $179.99)!

* Shark® Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop is only $109 (reg. $179.99)!

* Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is only $149 (reg. $249)!

* Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $144 (reg. $329)!

* Shark® Rotator® Lift-Away® Upright Vacuum with DuoClean® PowerFins® and Self-Cleaning Brushrollfor $148 (reg. $379)!

* Shark® Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ Technology, PowerFins plus Brushroll, Crevice Tool Included, HEPA Filtration is only $198 (reg. $399)!

* Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty® XL Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Home Mapping for $249!

* Shark® Vertex DuoClean® PowerFins Powered Lift-Away® Upright Multi Surface Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushrollis only $199 (reg. $349)!

* Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, with Bagless 60-Day Capacity Base and Precision Home Mapping is only $298 (reg. $599)!

* Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds, Timer, True HEPA Filter is only $57.99 (reg. $119.99)!

Bed & Bath

* Hotel Style Memory Foam Bath Rug for $4!

* Hotel Style Luxury Plush Blanket 90” x 94” for $15!

* Nestl Cut Plush Fleece Bed Blanket, Queen (90″ x 90″) is only $17.99 (reg. $38.99)!

* Nestl Bed Sheets Set, 1800 Series Soft Microfiber with 16 Inch Deep Pockets are on sale starting at $18.99 (reg. $55.99)!

* Intex Durabeam Headboard 18″ Queen Air Mattress with Built-in Pump is on sale for only $49 (reg. $78)!

* 18 inch Queen Size Air Mattress with Built-in-Pump is only $52.99 (reg. $89.99)!

Toys

See all the Cyber Monday toy deals HERE!

* Matchbox 1:64 Scale Die-Cast Toy Car or Truck for $0.70!

* LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears 40571 Christmas Décor Building Kit is only $12.34 (reg. $30.99)!

* Star Wars Baby Yoda Kids Art Kit with Carrying Tin, Gel Pens, Markers, Stickers for $14.99 (reg. $21.99)!

* CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll with Lights, Sounds, and Music for $15!

* Cry Babies Tiny Cuddles Holly Jolly Edition 3pk 9-inch Baby Dolls for $15!

* Best Choice Products 32-Piece Kids Magnetic Tiles Set, Educational Building STEM Toy w/ Case is only $12.99 (reg. $29.99)!

* Dino’s Journey Glow in the Dark Dinosaur Themed Race Car Track is only $20 (reg. $49.99)! It includes 2 battery powered race cars, over 100 track pieces dinosaur toys & decorations and 2 sheets of glow in the dark stickers!

* Barbie Cook ‘n Grill Restaurant Playset with 30+ Pieces Including Pizza Oven & Grillis only $24.97 (reg. $49.94)!

* KidKraft Luxe Life 2-in-1 Wooden Airport and Jet Plane Doll Play Set with Over 15 Accessories is only $24.97 (reg. $59)!

* PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Observatory Playset with 3 Action Figures for $25!

* Pokemon Plush 24-inch, available in various characters for $25!

* Hot Wheels Mega Garage Toy Car Race Track & Playset, Stores 35+ 1:64 Scale Vehicles is only $34.97 (reg. $64.99)!

* LOL Surprise Omg Travel 4-in-1 Plane, Car, Recording Studio and Mixing Booth including 50 surprises is only $35.99 (reg. $89.97)!

* LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75318 Baby Yoda Figure Building Toy for $45!

* Little Tikes Cape Cottage House for $74!

* Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V Battery Powered Ride On Bumper Car for ages 1.5 – 4 and up to 66lbs for $79!

* Powered Ride-on 12V ATV by Action Wheels, Ages 2-4 for $98 (reg. $199)!

Bikes, Scooters & Hoverboards

* Nerf Scooter with Detachable Blaster with 185lb Weight Limit for $20!

* Gotrax FX3 Hoverboard, 6.2mph, for Kids Ages 8+ Years Old, 176lb Max Weight for $79!

* Jetson Rhythm Electric Scooter w/ Bluetooth Speaker, Teen/Adult, 15 mph is on sale for $219 (reg. $398)!

Outdoor, Sports, Tools, Auto

* Zero Gravity Adjustable Reclining Patio Chairs 2 Pack for $69.99 (reg. $139.99)!

* Mainstays 48,000 BTU Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Stainless Steel Patio Heaterfor $99 (reg. $149)!

* Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand, Smokeless Fire Pit for $185.49 (reg. $264.99)!

* Blackstone Pro Series 2 Burner 22″ Propane Pedestal Griddle with Hood is only $184 (reg. $247)!

* FitRx 2-in-1 SmartBell Gym, Interchangeable Adjustable Dumbbells and Barbell Weight Set is only $139.99 (reg. $249.99)!

* SuperFit Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control and LED Display Black is only $159.99 (reg. $299.99)!

* Folding Electric Treadmill Bluetooth Voice Control is only $249.99 (reg. $599.99)!

Holiday Decor & Advent Calendars

* LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar Christmas Holiday Countdown Playset with 24 Collectible Daily Surprises is only $20 (reg. $34.99)!

* 5ft Christmas Inflatables Snowman Outdoor Yard Decor with Rotating LED Lights for $31!

* 7ft Estes Pine Flocked Pre-Lit Tree with 200 Warm White LED Lights and Remote is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $299.99)!

Health & Beauty

* Revlon One-Step 1-1/2″ Ceramic Root Booster Round Hair Dryer is on sale for $29.66!

Holiday Shopping Tools

The company shared that they have a number of enhancements this year to make shopping easier for customers.

* Holiday ‘hearting’: “Brand new this year, members and customers shopping on Walmart.com or the Walmart app can save their favorite deals by ‘hearting’ items to automatically create a personalized list called ‘My Saved Deals.’ Customers can then use the heart functionality to track deals and be notified as they become available. And with one simple click, they can add the entire list to their cart and check out in seconds. ‘My Saved Deals’ lists can be shared with friends and family to help take the guessing out of gifting.”

* Holiday wish list & toy registry: “With Walmart’s new holiday wish list page launching in a few weeks, customers can create their very own registry to effortlessly save all their holiday needs in one place, from gift ideas to holiday décor, which can be easily shared with loved ones from the registry page. But that’s not all – Walmart is also introducing Toy Registry, allowing customers to create their very own toy wish list directly from the Top Toy List on Walmart.com, making it even easier for family and friends to gift with confidence and check everything off their children’s list.”

Shipping and delivery options: ﻿Walmart has a number of pickup and delivery options for this event and the whole holiday season including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in 90 minutes or less, two-day shipping and late-night Express Delivery until 10 p.m. which is a new option.

Walmart+ Membership

Walmart+ is Walmart’s membership program. A Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Benefits include:

* Free delivery from store. Restrictions apply

* Free shipping, no order minimum

* Video streaming with Paramount+

* Video streaming with Pluto TV

* Walmart Rewards for Members

* Member prices on fuel (Save up to 10¢ per gallon at over 14,000 stations nationwide)

* Scan & go

* Returns from home

* Early access to special prices, product releases, online Black Friday deals & more

See all the details of the Walmart+ program HERE.

Black Friday 2023 Event Dates & Details

Black Friday Sale #1

The first Black Friday Deals event ran Nov. 8-14.

Black Friday Sale #2

Online Sale: The second Black Friday Deals event is live now online and in stores! See the online deals at Walmart.com HERE!

There are limited quantities for many of the items and they are only available while supplies last. Select items may not be available in-store. No rain checks will be given.

The prices above are available for a limited time and some items may sell out. If the price is different when you click on a link, check back again soon to see if the item is back in stock at the sale price.

