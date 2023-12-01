Now streaming on Disney+: 'The Little Mermaid' debuts as streamer announces major deal for new subscribers – WLS-TV

WATCH LIVE

After a successful run at the global box office, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" will finally make its streaming debut on Disney+.

It's a blockbuster September on Disney+! The streaming service is adding a slew of highly anticipated movies and shows to its content library this month — all while launching its biggest promotional offer of the year.

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) will be available to new subscribers for $1.99/month for 3 months. New and returning subscribers in the U.S. can claim this offer at DisneyPlus.com now through Sept. 20.

Along with the deal, Disney+ also announced Wednesday that Pixar's "Elemental" will be available to stream on Sept. 13.

The news comes on the same day as the highly anticipated streaming debut of "The Little Mermaid," Disney's live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic. The film, starring Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, grossed more than $560 million at the box office.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Bailey about the movie: "I just feel so inspired and grateful and honored," she beamed. Melissa McCarthy, who plays the iconic evil sea witch Ursula, said, "If I don't give it everything I've got, I'll regret it for the rest of my life," about her big musical performance.

In addition to the film, Disney+ subscribers will also gain access to "The Little Mermaid" bonus content.

Wednesday also marks the season two premiere of "I Am Groot," which follows the antics of Baby Groot at "about age six or seven in human years," according to writer, director and executive producer Kirsten Lepore.

In addition, Disney+ subscribers can catch up on "Ahsoka," the brand new Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson, and look forward to season two of "Loki," the acclaimed Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular mercurial villain.

Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. From new releases to your favorite classics and exclusive originals, there's something for everyone. Learn more at DisneyPlus.com.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated how much "The Little Mermaid" grossed at the box office.

