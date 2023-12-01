Take 20% off all luggage during the Away Black Friday 2023 sale – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

November 16, 2023

If you’re looking to upgrade your luggage for holiday travel or find a gift for the travel enthusiast in your life, it’s hard to go wrong with Away. The popular luggage brand makes some of the best luggage in 2023, with sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum exteriors, convenient features and gorgeous color options.

Away has become one of the most recognizable brands on the luggage carousel — and the most searched luggage for holiday gifting in 2023, according to Google. The brand rarely offers sales or discounts, but right now you can save 20% off on all Away suitcases, including popular aluminum luggage options, carry-on suitcases and checked bags during Away’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

Keep reading to explore the top Away Black Friday luggage deals.

It’s a great time to buy a new piece of luggage. You can save 20% on popular suitcases from the brand today.

The Carry-On from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments — one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. The carry-on holds three-to-five days worth of clothing. If you don’t like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

“This bag is the perfect size for up to a weeklong trip. The compression panel helps me squeeze in a little extra while holding everything in place. Every detail feels intentional. It’s nicely constructed and I know I’ll be traveling with it for years to come,” an Away customer says.

Prices vary by color, but all colorways are 20% off of their normal price right now.

Why we love Away’s The Carry-On:

Like the standard carry-on, the Bigger carry-on from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger, 360-degree spinner wheels and a lightweight polycarbonate shell. The large carry-on holds four-to-seven days worth of clothing.

“I love this suitcase,” an Away customer says. “I took it to Europe for two weeks and was able to fit in everything I wanted to pack. So nice not to have to check a bag. It’s as durable as it is pretty and it is easy to maneuver and lift.”

Prices vary by color and start at $236.

Why we love Away’s The Bigger carry-on:

Away’s hard-sided, polycarbonate large checked bag offers great protection for all your belongings. The suitcase boasts 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner.

“This bag has helped me through many travel journeys,” an Away customer says. “Upon returning from a recent trip abroad, I discovered that my bag had been damaged due to mishandling by airport staff. Away promptly replaced the bag. Aside from the A+ customer service, the bag is exceptionally roomy, lightweight and easy to organize.”

Prices vary by color.

Why we like Away The Large check-in:

Away’s upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa with the same features as the durable polycarbonate bags that put the brand on the map. Away also offers a warranty that covers damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers and other functional elements of the suitcases. This provides added peace of mind when splurging on pricier suitcases.

The aluminum version of Away luggage comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It’s available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The standard carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds, the medium-sized one weighs 10.6 pounds, the smaller check-in is 13.3 pounds and the larger version is 16 pounds. All are 20% off right now during the Away Black Friday sale.

Why we like Away aluminum luggage:

First published on November 16, 2023 / 1:57 PM EST

