Adobe Acrobat Reader DC – Free download and software reviews – Download.com

Download offers the opportunity to buy software and apps. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Adobe Reader for Mac is an essential application for reading, printing, marking up, and commenting on PDF files.

Good functionality: With Adobe Reader for Mac, you can do more than just view PDF files — you can edit them as well, adding text and placing check marks and initials. It also lets you submit forms created with fillable form fields. This is especially helpful since nowadays many forms that you download from the Internet require you to use it to fill in the blanks.

Supports signatures: With this app you can add your signature onto files. This is an especially useful feature when you need to fill in and return a form or sign a document, but you don’t have a working printer close by. You can choose to either type your signature, import a picture of your signature, or draw it using a mouse or trackpad.

Streamlined interface: Although the amount of features is impressive for a free application, the interface is clearly laid out and easy to navigate.

Reliable: It opens and displays files of all sizes, even large ones with many detailed images, quickly and smoothly. We have not experienced any technical glitches. Also, updates are released regularly.

Some advanced features require subscription: Adobe Reader doesn’t have a paid version. Instead, if you want to take advantage of some of the more advanced features, you must sign up for a monthly subscription that starts at $1.99 a month. Two of these advanced features are emailing files directly from the application, and converting PDF files to other formats, including to Word.

Adobe Reader proves to be the most functional, free PDF reader and editor available. Admittedly, Preview for Mac does share some of the features available on Adobe Reader, but not all of them. Besides, most fillable forms that you download from the Internet were originally created using other Adobe products and therefore must be filled out using Adobe Reader. This is a must-have application for all Mac users.

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

source