Best Buy has a 40-inch TCL TV for $100 in its Black Friday sale – Digital Trends

It’s not every day you can take a home a 1080p Full HD television for just $100, but that’s what Black Friday deals are all about. Right now the 40-inch model of the TCL S3 LED smart TV is seeing an impressive $130 discount at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $230 to a Black Friday sale price of just $100. This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals available, so act quickly to claim it while inventory lasts.



Whether you’re building a home theater on a budget or simply want something affordable to stick in the corner for game ays, the 40-inch model of the TCL S3 HD smart TV should be at the top of your list of considerations. While it lacks the 4K resolution you’ll find in the best TVs, it’s capable of producing a high quality, 1080p Full HD image, which was the high-end standard for nearly two decades and can still look great in most situations. That image comes via an LED display that offers superior brightness and high color contrast. It utilizes directly-lit backlighting that offers good light uniformity and makes it work well in any room.

And because this is a smart TV, it comes with easy, built-in access to streaming content. This includes access to things like the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more and the best movies on Netflix. This TV utilizes the Fire TV Smart OS, which brings your favorite movies, shows, and live TV together all in one place. Additional smart features include the ability to control the TV using voice commands. The TCL S3 HD TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can also pair with any of the best wireless headphones that have Bluetooth connectivity in order to create a private listening experience.

This super low Black Friday deal on the 40-inch TCL S3 Full HD TV is a tough one to beat. You can add it to your entertainment hub for just $100, which is a savings of $130 from its regular price of $230. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.



If you want to get new AirPods, Cyber Monday deals give you a great opportunity for massive discounts. If you have an iPhone but you don’t yet own a pair of the best earbuds, AirPods are the obvious choice. If you have an older pair of AirPods and are planning to upgrade, even the newer models are on sale in Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals. To round out your iPhone suite, check out the Cyber Monday iPhone 15 case deals too. One thing to note is that we are including a section for new AirPods as well as a section for refurbished AirPods. If you’re buying these AirPods as a gift for a loved one, then it makes sense to only buy the new products without hesitation. Gifting refurbished is awkward. However, if you’re shopping for yourself, the refurbished AirPods are also okay, giving you a better deal on highly-inspected products. Due to a generalized stigma, refurbished products can actually make for some of the best Cyber Monday deals. They’re also a highly sustainable product, since we can consider this direct recycling.Best AirPods Cyber Monday DealsScouring high and low, here is what we’re finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we’re seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, “ancient” original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts. If you like your bass heavy, check out Beats Cyber Monday deals, since they’re heavier in the low end and are also owned by Apple.Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods 3 —

Cyber Monday deals are now live, so like most people, you may be thinking about getting one of the best TVs while they are heavily discounted. We think that the following Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Cyber Monday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVs. Finally, while we’re on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals that we’ve recently discovered, as well.

TVs are always in high demand during Cyber Monday deals season, with an overwhelming number of TVs getting huge discounts. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you’ve decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

