Old Navy's Early Black Friday Deals Have Elevated Basics From $12 – E! NEWS

You know that feeling when you look into a closet full of clothes and yet can't seem to find anything to wear. It's a universal moment that everyone experiences at least a few times, and the reason is likely because you don't have enough elevated basics in your wardrobe. Lucky for you, Old Navy has tons of early Black Friday deals on all of the basics that you need to instantly upgrade your closet.

Even better, Old Navy carries extended sizes (XS-4X) in all styles and offers tall, petite, and regular options for their pants and dresses, so you can always find that perfect fit. So, whether you're in the market for a holiday-worthy ensemble, winter staples, or chic work attire, these are the best early Black Friday deals at Old Navy that you can start shopping right now.

This rib-knit midi dress is perfect for any holiday related events you have coming. It's got a twist-front bust and side slit that pairs so well with boots. Choose from four rich hues.

Okay, this button up cardigan might not read as an elevated basic, but it's a great option to whip out during the holidays if you want to be festive yet fashionable. Trust that the traditional snow and reindeer print will stun for Christmases to come.

Thankfully, it's now totally acceptable to wear leggings 24/7, and these fleece lined leggings are a great option to have when the temperatures drop. Available in a pack of two, they'll keep you cozy – wear them with dresses and skirts or even beneath pants for added layer of warmth.

Puffers never seem to go out of style, including this quilted one. Hitting right beneath the waist, this jacket has two zippered pockets and a tall collar that, when zipped all the way up, will keep you nice and toasty, plus they come in four colors, including Barbie pink.

Listen, everyone needs a leather jacket in their arsenal and this faux leather option is such a good deal. It's got those classic biker details like an adjustable belt, an asymmetrical zipper, and a notched lapel collar. Choose from brown or black.

Talk about an elevated basic that goes with everything! Available in three colors, this long sleeve button down has a slightly cropped silhouette and flattering shirred details from the front.

This isn't your average long-sleeve tee. This crewneck one is double-lined and made with spandex for stretchy comfort and a sculpting effect that your old ones just can't compete with. At just $12, you might as well buy one in each of the three available neutral shades.

Behold, the ideal bag for a night out. With its crescent shape, this faux leather shoulder bag has just enough space to fit all of your essentials. Red not your color? Pick from black or silver crocodile or an always trendy tan.

From the office to dinner with friends, this top is so versatile. Beneath the sheer polka-dot layer, which has adorable ruffle details on the sleeves and neckline as well as a keyhole button in the back, is a convenient built-in cami. It comes in a deep eggplant shade, too.

Made from a soft cotton blend, this mini dress will definitely become a go-to item. With its fitted silhouette and mock neck, it's so easy to style, pairing perfectly with everything from boots and tights to loafers and ballet flats.

This knee-length overcoat instantly makes even the simplest of outfits way more fashionable. It's got a notched collar, handy pockets, and comes in an array of staple neutral shades as well as a pastel pink.

Having a power blazer in your closet is non-negotiable, which is why adding this one to your cart is a no brainer. Perfectly tailored, it has thin shoulder pads for a bit of structure and has a relaxed fit that screams "I'm in charge (but also super chill)."

Upgrade your denim options with these trendy wide-leg jeans. They're fitted up top with a looser fit around the thighs and legs. These high-waisted jeans come in four classic denim washes.

This cozy turtleneck is sure to become a winter wardrobe staple. Oh-so-soft, It has a soft ribbed texture and comes in eight colors.

With its elegant pleating and slightly relaxed fit, these straight leg trousers are a must-have. The waistband is elasticized in the back which makes them comfy enough to wear all day. They're available in both neutral and bold hues.

