I found 6 early Razer Black Friday deals on gaming laptops and more – Digital Trends

If you’re looking forward to the offers that Razer, one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry, will roll out for Black Friday, you should know that there are already some bargains available for gaming laptops, gaming chairs, monitors, and more. We’re not sure how long these early Razer Black Friday deals will last though, so gamers who want to complete their purchases well ahead of the shopping holiday should push through with their transactions for any of these items immediately. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure if they’ll pop up again on Black Friday.

A special edition of the Razer Opus wireless headphones, the Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus is a collaboration with the fashion company known as A Bathing Ape for a unique eye-catching design that makes it stand out among the best headphones. You’ll be getting impressive active noise cancellation at a relatively affordable price, and they’re very comfortable to wear while playing video games so you can maximize their battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on.



Playing the best PC games on the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is a feast for the eyes because of the QHD resolution on its 27-inch screen, combine with a 165Hz refresh rate, an up to 1ms response time, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium. You can tilt the screen by 90 degrees to easily access the ports at the back, and the monitor’s built-in cable management system reduces the clutter on your desk for less distractions.



The Koenigsegg Edition of the Razer Enki Pro wraps the gaming chair with premium Alcantara leather in black and the carmaker’s signature Yolk Yellow. The dual-textured finish offers both comfort and durability, while its 110-degree extended shoulder arches and 21-inch ultrawide seat base ensures optimal weight distribution so you can play for hours without any body pains. You can tilt the gaming chair up to a 152-degree recline, and the magnetic memory foam head cushion is adjustable but secure enough to prevent moving while it’s in use.



The Razer Blade 14 is the brand’s smallest gaming laptop with a 14-inch display featuring Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance. Inside the device are the AMD Ryzen 6 6900HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run today’s most popular titles. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD.



If you want a large display on your gaming laptop, check out the Razer Blade 17 and its 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The device maximizes its size with powerful performance from its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have plenty of storage space in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home.



The Razer Blade 15 appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop because of amazing build quality and an excellent 15.6-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It won’t have trouble running video games at medium to high settings with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you can install several AAA titles on its 1TB SSD that comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.



If you’re building a gaming PC with a cutting-edge CPU and GPU, you should pair it with a gaming monitor that will give justice to the awesome processing power. If a new gaming monitor is on your Cyber Monday deals shopping list, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve gathered all the best deals we could find from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Razer and more.

Best 165Hz gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals

A monitor’s refresh rate determines how often the images on the screen are updated — the higher the refresh rate, the smoother your gameplay will be. A 165Hz refresh rate is just above our computer monitor buying guide’s recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz, and it’s great for gamers on a budget as you’ll still be getting proper support for your video games’ higher frame rates. Size and resolution are other factors to consider though, so you should be going for the monitor that your budget allows.

Lenovo offers everything from affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, so if you need a new computer, this is one of the brands that you should consider. You can get any of these devices with huge discounts through Cyber Monday deals, and to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals from Lenovo and placed them below.

We’ve pulled offers directly from Lenovo’s website, which will give you opportunities to customize your new laptops. However, there are also some amazing bargains from Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, so you can also check out for more Lenovo laptops.

Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday has passed and now that means it is time for the Cyber Monday sales event to take over. One of the most popular categories throughout Cyber Monday deals is laptops. Cyber Monday laptop deals are great to shop right now, especially if you are planning on extending your stay at home around Christmastime and New Years and plan to work from there. But, if you’re a gamer, you might want something extra special. And that’s okay, because the Cyber Monday sales event will cover your needs, too. We’ve been amassing a great list of them throughout the Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals, Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, and other sales we’ve been crawling through. In fact, we found enough to make a specific Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. In any event, here are the gaming laptop deals we think you’ll like best.

HP Victus 15 (Intel) — $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today’s most popular games, but you’ll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals if you’re interested in more Victus options.

