Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Rumors Are Spreading Online – GameRant

There’s speculation online that people associated with the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 are hinting about an upcoming announcement.

Despite virtually nothing being officially announced for the game, Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of, if not the most highly anticipated games currently in development. As a result, it doesn’t take much for speculation to begin running rampant online, whether it’s for Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors or outright misinformation. This is happening once again, this time due to some curious activity surrounding a couple of musicians/YouTubers that heavily cover Grand Theft Auto news.The two people drawing a lot of attention to Grand Theft Auto 6 right now are musician and YouTuber KRYPTO9095 and actor and YouTuber El Nitro 56. However, there’s a web of other people with various claims surrounding the two that make the situation quite unreliable. It starts with KRYPTO9095 making a Twitter post reading “GTA 6 is coming #GTA6” with a gif of the artist holding a Rockstar sticker.RELATED: Grand Theft Auto Leaker Hypes Up GTA 6 GraphicsAfter KRYPTO9095 posted on Twitter, he followed it up with a mock-up Grand Theft Auto 6 banner being added to his YouTube channel. At this point, fans weren’t sure what KRYPTO9095 was trying to say, but speculated he could be acting or making music for GTA 6. The discovery that the official Rockstar Twitter account followed KRYPTO9095 on Twitter fueled this speculation.

That’s when El Nitro 56 enters the story. Following the speculation surrounding KRYPTO9095 spreading, El Nitro 56 made a series of responses to KRYPTO9095 and Grand Theft Auto 6 leak accounts. He said things like that he’s KRYPTO9095’s co-worker, that leakers were “close to the truth” regarding KRYPTO9095’s involvement with GTA 6, and most excitingly that a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is coming soon. Another cryptic statement from El Nitro 56 said, “One city, two different times,” perhaps referencing that Grand Theft Auto 6 would feature two timelines.

Without corroborating evidence, KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56 are unfortunately unreliable sources. While it’s certainly possible that both men could be doing music or acting for Rockstar, it’s also possible that they’re just excited fans sharing speculation that they’ve heard through the grapevine. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened with content creators.

Before dismissing the entire situation outright, however, there is one confirmed piece of information to consider. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, is holding an earnings conference on May 16. In 2021, Rockstar announced planned updates for Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online hours before the call took place. In other words, it’s possible Rockstar could make an announcement before this year’s call. Grand Theft Auto fans will likely be excited regardless.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.

Veteran reporter and editor with over ten years of experience.

