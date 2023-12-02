Early Black Friday Deals: Best discounts you can get before Black Friday online – Marca

Editions:

Everyone is on the lookout for a bargain

It can feel like Black Friday comes around far more often than once a year, with various iterations of the famous shopping day being created.

There is still almost a month until the big day, which will be November 24, but if you really want to get the best deals you might need to do some preparation.

There are many different retailers that offer varying degrees of discounts and the most effective shoppers will have identified what they want and where is best to get it in advance.

There are often a few early Black Friday deals that get rolled out by retailers, but they save all of their best deals for the big day, hoping to have whetted the appetite of shoppers.

Amazon

Naturally, shoppers flock to Amazon before and during Black Friday as there is nowhere else that boasts as much variety of products.

If you’ve got someone in your life that is obsessed with Lego, then the Lego City 2023 Advent Calendar Holiday Countdown Playset is now 28 dollars, when it was 35 dollars, giving you 20 percent off.

Bestbuy

There is always a major rush to buy tech products when Black Friday comes around and Bestbuy has got you covered in the lead up.

The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) is now 629 dollars when it was 799 dollars, so you get 21 percent off.

Walmart

Whilst not as much choice as Amazon, Walmart will give you a number of options for a great purchase.

If you want to get geared up for the summer, the Uhomepro Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit is now 100 dollars, down from 200 dollars.

Samsung

TV’s are a common Black Friday purchase and Samsung are offering 42 percent off of the Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED (85-Inch), which is now 2,800 dollars when it was 4,800 dollars.

