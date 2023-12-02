Arsenal signs up Google Pixel to enhance matchdays – Arsenal.com

This menu is keyboard accessible. To open a menu item’s submenu, press the space bar. To close a submenu press the escape key.

We have announced a long-term partnership with Google Pixel to become its Official Mobile Phone Partner, bringing supporters in the UK and around the world closer to the action through high-quality content.

The new partnership will further enhance our reach and impact, using Google Pixel’s technology to amplify the experience of the game for supporters.

Supporters will be able to access exclusive content, as well as deeper, tech-driven experiences, using Google’s AI-powered camera features on the device. This will amplify supporters’ experience across Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park, as well as for people watching at home across the world.

In year one of the partnership, we will work with Pixel to deliver exclusive pitchside access at every home Premier League and Women’s Super League match, utilising Pixel’s advanced camera technology to bring supporters closer to the women’s games by delivering more, high-quality content, helping to inspire more girls and women to get involved in the sport.

Play video Watch Arsenal video online

We will contribute to producing a ‘Pitchside, Presented by Pixel’ content series that will take supporters into the heart of the action with exclusive content from the sidelines, all shot on Pixel phones. This includes support for Pixel FC – Pixel’s landmark collective of dedicated Women’s football content creators, who were announced ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Throughout the 2023/24 season and beyond, we will be working with Pixel to provide long-term support for Pixel FC, such as exclusive access, training, tools and investment. We will also provide Pixel FC members with pitchside access to every home fixture across both the Premier League and WSL, as well as access to every press conference for the women’s team.

Our new partnership with Google Pixel follows the extension of our front-of-shirt partnership with Emirates – the longest-running sponsorship of its kind in Premier League history – and the new partnership with Unilever’s Dirt is Good brand to become the club’s first-ever Fabric Care Partner.

Juliet Slot, our Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our priority is to put our supporters at the heart of everything we do and we’re extremely pleased to announce this exciting partnership with Google Pixel that will help us achieve this. This is a first for us and will bring supporters much closer to the action through high-quality content.

“This latest partnership is one of the many ways we are enhancing the club’s presence and transforming the game for football supporters everywhere. I’m particularly proud that it will help to make the game more accessible and boost the visibility of women’s football on the global stage.”

Eileen Mannion, Vice President Marketing at Google UK, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal Football Club. As their Official Mobile Phone partner, Pixel will use its legendary AI-powered camera to enhance the matchday experience, bringing fans closer to the game they love, by helping them capture all the emotions of football.

“We will also work with Arsenal Football Club to help close the visibility gap for the women’s game, delivering on our commitment to making football more accessible and equitable for all fans.”

Copyright 2023 The Arsenal Football Club Limited. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.arsenal.com as the source.





MEN

WOMEN

ACADEMY

CLUB





MEN

WOMEN

ACADEMY







ALL

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER-21

UNDER-19

UNDER-18









MEN

WOMEN

ACADEMY





Always be ahead of the game



Always be ahead of the game



Arsenal Football Club

Highbury House

75 Drayton Park

London, N5 1BU

Telephone Number

020 7619 5000

Explore our Help Centre for answers to common questions

For all other enquiries please use our New Enquiry form

Website feedback? Fill in our form

Report abuse and discrimination here

Check out our exclusive Wallpapers for desktop and mobile today!

source