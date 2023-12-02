‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 to Premiere in Early Summer 2024, First Trailer Screens for Press – Variety

By Jennifer Maas

TV Business Writer

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 will premiere in “early summer” 2024 on HBO, network chief Casey Bloys announced during a press event in New York on Thursday. At the media presentation, the first trailer for the second season screened exclusively for reporters, but details about the contents of the footage were kept under an embargo.

During a Q&A portion of the event, Bloys said he expects that “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” will begin shooting next spring, pending the end of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

The 10-episode first season of “House of the Dragon” aired Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 began filming at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios April 11. Filming was unaffected by the Writers Guild of America strike (which began May 2 and lasted until Sept. 27) and the SAG-AFTRA strike (which began July 14) because scripts were completed before filming began. That meant writers were not working on “House of the Dragon” during the strike — although showrunner Ryan Condal remained on set in a producing-only capacity. Additionally, and the production’s actors are under contract with UK guild Equity, not SAG-AFTRA.

The second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning Season 1 cast members include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Newly-announced actors joining “House of the Dragon” for Season 2 are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull.

HBO and Max chairman/CEO Bloys revealed the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 premiere window (which is in keeping with what the HBO boss had estimated for Variety back in February) during a press event Thursday. At that presentation, Bloys apologized for using fake Twitter accounts to troll TV critics, behavior that was revealed in a report published by Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source