Verizon Wireless Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Apple … – Yahoo Finance

A review of the top Verizon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Explore all the top iPhone 15, Fios internet, Pixel 8, iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 & more deals listed below.
Best Verizon Wireless Deals:
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more smartphones (Verizon.com)
Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S23, S22, Z Flip5, Z Fold5 & more (Verizon.com)
Save up to $1,000 on Google Pixel smartphones including Pixel 8 Pro, 8, 7 & 6 (Verizon.com)
Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro, 15, 14, 13, SE & more (Verizon.com)
Save up to 50% on a wide range of tablets (iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & more) (Verizon.com)
Save up to $400 on Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch6 & more smartwatches (Verizon.com)
Save up to $850 on Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Fios Home Internet Deals:
Save up to 50% + $299 worth of freebies + $99 waived set up fee on Verizon Fios 1 Gig, 500 Mbps, and 300 Mbps fiber home internet plans (Verizon.com)
Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios TV packages with up to 425+ channels (Verizon.com)
Save on Verizon Fios Home Phone domestic or international phone plans (Verizon.com)
It might not look like it yet, but Intel is in a fight for its life. The stakes for its employees and investors are high, and are likely to turn on some fierce battles for market share that will play out in 2024 and beyond. One day, the little “Intel Inside” sticker that’s been on PCs since 1991 could cease to exist.
Nvidia is the clear—and most obvious—beneficiary from the AI buildout but there are two other companies that are less well known to investors that should equally benefit in the year ahead.
A $10 coupon at checkout works on top of an existing deal.
Since its introduction in November 2022, ChatGPT has become the dominant name in chatbot technology. As it evolves, some see promise, others see peril, many see profit.
One year after the launch of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is on the verge of generating impressive revenue for companies across the software spectrum. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that the AI software market, which it put at $3.9 billion in 2023, will grow 58% on a compounded annual basis, hitting $39 billion in 2028. Nvidia may be first on the list of AI beneficiaries, but Microsoft is a clear No. 2—it brings a unique set of assets to the age of AI.
Amazon's AWS made it clear that the company is racing to tackle rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI space.
A US judge has blocked the TikTok ban in Montana over free speech rights.
The biggest news stories this morning: The US government halts Meta briefings on foreign influence campaigns, Google Messages now lets you choose your own chat bubble colors, How OpenAI’s ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year.
Alphabet (GOOGL) unveils Fuchsia version 14, a preview update for the Nest Hub series, bolstering its smart home devices portfolio.
Apple pushed updates to iOS, iPadOS and macOS software today to patch two zero-day security flaws. The company suggested the bugs had been actively deployed in the wild.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the largest company in the world in terms of market cap, is expected to witness a slowdown in sales in the near term as the world braces for an economic slowdown. The stock plunged by 45 basis points over the past five days, reflecting jitters among investors regarding the company's near-term prospects. The company's revenue has declined for four consecutive quarters as of Sept. 30, reflecting the longest sales slowdown in the two decades since 2001. Increasing headwind
(Bloomberg) — TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew and other top executives met recently with 40 influential leaders, including many from the tech industry, who were pushing for more moderation of antisemitic content and questioning why pro-Palestine videos were so popular on the short-video app.Most Read from BloombergPutin Seizes Rights to St. Petersburg Airport From Foreign InvestorsIsrael Says Hamas Violated Terms of Cease-Fire as Truce LapsesBanking Escapees Make Billions From Private
Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.
For the first time, Apple has allowed cameras into one of its processor labs where it tests designs like the M3, while executives explain the firm's approach to building its own chips.
You can get the recently-released MacBook Pro M3 for $200 off, bringing the price to $1,600 for the 14-inch model and $2,300 for the more powerful 16-inch version. These laptops are barely a month old.
(Bloomberg) — Syrup Tech Inc., a startup that makes artificial intelligence tools to help fashion retailers plan and manage their inventory, has raised $17.5 million in a funding round led by Accel.Most Read from BloombergPutin Seizes Rights to St. Petersburg Airport From Foreign InvestorsIsrael Says Hamas Violated Terms of Cease-Fire as Truce LapsesBanking Escapees Make Billions From Private Credit BoomBonds Up as Powell Pushback Lasts ‘A Few Seconds’: Markets WrapWoman Discovers Over $86 Mill
The tetraprism camera lens that gives the iPhone 15 Pro Max greater zoom, will be added to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, according to reports from Apple's supply chain.
Apple has announced RCS support for 2024, Apple Music Replay is odd this year, plus Personal Voice has arrived, and your hosts rank some of Apple's 2023 hardware, on the AppleInsider Podcast.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI CEO, but it’s not a return to the status quo. His comeback marks a new era, and one that will be closely watched over by Microsoft.
What is artificial intelligence? And what are the best AI stocks to buy and watch? Track the trend leaders beyond just Nvidia.
