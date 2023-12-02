9 TV Shows to Get You in a Fall Mood – Real Simple

Cozy up for a marathon of shows that just feel like fall.

Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Fall is the ideal season for cozying up with a big blanket and a mug of something warm, with back-to-back episodes of a comfort show on TV. While the idea of a “comfort show” may vary from person to person—for some of us it’s a family-friendly drama and for others it’s a murder mystery—there are certain shows that simply evoke that cozy feeling of fall. Naturally, the weather and setting in the show have a lot to do with this—but so does the lighting, color-grading, and plot. (Spooky or Halloween-themed shows also fit into our fall-appropriate watchlist.) Below, find our list of the 9 autumnal shows that will help you welcome in the season.

We'll start with the most obvious pick on the list. Gilmore Girls is set in a quaint Connecticut town, where everybody knows everybody—and where it's seemingly fall pretty much all year round. The series follows mother-daughter/bestie duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore as they navigate family, friendship, and romantic relationships. It's charming, heart-warming, and easy to watch for hours and hours.

Fall is also football season, which makes Friday Night Lights a perfect fit for this list—but you don't need to be a sports fan enjoy this drama. Set in rural Texas, the series is just as much about the issues facing small town America, as it is about a football team working to win the state championship. Plus, the show features a number of big actors, like Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, and Michael B. Jordan.

Inspiring one of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2016, Stranger Things is the perfect series for a fall watch (or rewatch). Aside from Season 3, which takes place in the summertime, the series is primarily set in the fall, in the supernaturally cursed town of Hawkins, Indiana. Put on this kid-led thriller series for government conspiracies, spooky science fiction, adolescent akwardness, and '80s nostalgia.

We don't actually know what season it is in Big Little Lies—but it seems like it's usually sweater weather in the beach town of Monterey, California. The series follows a star-studded cast of mothers in upper-class society, played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. The show offers murder mystery, suburban scandal, and some gorgeous views from some seriously high-dollar beachside properties.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit spookier, The Haunting of Hill House is a perfect show to watch on or around Halloween. It follows five adult siblings who grew up in a haunted house—with chilling flashbacks to their childhood experiences with the paranormal. If you like ghost stories, then give this a try, but just be prepared that you may end up sleeping with the lights on.

If you need a good cry—and reflection on life, loss, and family—This Is Us can deliver. The series is an emotional family drama, starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as the parents of a unique set of triplets. The show takes place largely in the present, but flashes-back to show important moments of the characters' lives. And if you're wondering what makes this family drama feel like fall, it's, in part, the repeated importance of the Thanksgiving episodes throughout the show's six seasons.

This NYC-based murder mystery is a more lighthearted take on the genre, starring comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short, alongside Selena Gomez. The unlikely trio, who live in the same Upper West Side apartment building, team up to investigate a murder and produce a podcast. The weather is always a bit nippy on this show, and Gomez's character, Mabel, has a large collection of coats sure to provide serious fall fashion inspo.

While the show takes place in the fictional town of Sunnydale, California, the gloomy lighting and supernatural adventures make this '90s cult classic a perfect choice to add to your October watchlist. Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows Sarah Michelle Gellar in her breakout role as the titular character, as she tackles evil forces and high school drama alike.

Set in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington, with moody lighting abound, this eerie drama is perfect for watching in the fall (even if most of the show takes place in the winter). David Lynch's 1989 surrealist series follows FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he tries to solve the murder of high schooler Laura Palmer—and several other mysteries along the way. If not for the eccentric characters and maze-like plot, Twin Peaks is worth a watch for the striking visuals alone.

