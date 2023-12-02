Type the form name or number you are looking for in the search box below.
INSTRUCTIONS TO OPEN FORMS
NOTE: Forms cannot be opened on mobile devices. You must follow the steps above on a computer/laptop.
Formas (Spanish forms)
Other Form Links
Note For Users Of Assistive Technology
While using Adobe Reader with Protected Mode enabled on Windows XP operating systems, some Assistive technologies may not be able to read some document content. If you do encounter problems, turning off Protected Mode may help. This can be done by choosing Edit > Preferences > General and unchecking Enable Protected Mode at Startup.
HAVING TROUBLE OPENING FORMS?
Contact us at dhsforms@okdhs.org.
Oklahoma Human Services
2400 N Lincoln Boulevard
Oklahoma City, Ok 73105
(405) 522-5050
Copyright ©State of Oklahoma
DHS Forms – Oklahoma.gov
Type the form name or number you are looking for in the search box below.