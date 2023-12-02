tvOS 17 available now, bringing FaceTime to Apple TV 4K – Apple

Text of this article

tvOS 17 available now, bringing FaceTime to Apple TV 4K

Through the powerful integration of hardware and software, Apple TV 4K becomes an even more versatile living room device with the launch of FaceTime on tvOS 17 today, bringing new ways to connect with family and friends.1 Users can make calls directly from Apple TV 4K, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV 4K. FaceTime on Apple TV 4K takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to iPhone or iPad, and leverages the devices’ cameras and microphones to bring participants together on the TV.

Later this year, new tvOS apps from Webex by Cisco and Zoom will take advantage of Continuity Camera and expand their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can make the most of Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate iPhone or iPad into their tvOS apps, and create new shared and immersive entertainment experiences for the living room.

Also new with tvOS 17 on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD is expanded functionality with Siri. Users can ask more general questions and receive helpful responses, making Siri even more approachable and useful.

Additional features available with tvOS 17:

tvOS 17 is available as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, or on all devices. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-tv-4k.

