HBO Max Schedule September 25-October 1: New TV Shows … – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

HBO Max‘s new TV and movie releases for September 25-October 1 include the third season of Starstruck, American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life, and an HBO Original documentary series Savior Complex.

Starting on September 25, viewers can start streaming American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life on HBO Max via the PBS channel. This biographical documentary series will explore the life of iconic sex symbol and actress, Marilyn Monroe via photographs and also go into detail about her roles in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot, and The Seven Year Itch. This documentary will also explore her romantic life and her various love affairs.

Then on September 26, viewers can stream the HBO Original Savior Complex, which will explore the case of Serving His Children (SHC), a non-profit organization (NGO) founded by Renee Bachs, which faced allegations of recklessness and incompetency when Bachs was found to be treating children without a medical qualification, which resulted in the children’s deaths under the SHC’s watch.

Finally, on September 28, viewers can start streaming the third season of Starstruck, a BBC Comedy series that revolves around Jessie, a New Zealander in her 20s living in London and working jobs at the cinema and as a nanny, who faces the shock of her life when she learns that she slept with a famous movie star Tom Kapoor on New Year’s Eve.

Other releases set to take place on HBO Max between September 25 and October 1 include Chopped: Volume 2 (via Food Network), Crimes Gone Viral: Season 3 (via ID), and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 4 (CNN).

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to HBO Max from September 25-October 1.

October 1’s schedule is currently unconfirmed as of this writing.

Abdul Naushad is a Contributing SEO Writer for ComingSoon. A Mass Comm graduate from Symbiosis University with a specialization in Audio-Visual communication, he finds himself rooting for Spider-Man or Batman in every battle. When he’s not writing about SEO content, Abdul can be seen watching movies, aimlessly browsing YouTube and playing single player, story-driven video games.

