GTA 6 Online has a remastered Liberty City map, says insider – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 12:00 , 01 June 2023 BST



| Last updated 12:00 , 01 June 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games are “seeking perfection” for Grand Theft Auto VI, with the game’s scale only getting bigger, but an insider claims Rockstar have plans for a remastered Liberty City.

We last saw Liberty City as the setting for Grand Theft Auto IV, which was released all the way back in 2008. Since then there have been a few references to the New York parody, but we’ve never had the chance to return there. Now, a prominent Grand Theft Auto leaker, Markothemexican, has suggested Rockstar have plans to bring the city back, for a brand new heist in GTA Online. Markothemexican has cited an ex-Rockstar employee as their source for the information, who also said the upcoming update will be the final one for Xbox One and PS4. Updates will reportedly continue for current-gen platforms like the Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and of course PC.

The Liberty City heist will supposedly return players to the setting, with the objective of robbing gold reserves scattered around the city. Of course, all of this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, but given how the Cayo Perico heist update took place on an entirely new island location, it’s not much of a stretch to believe an updated Liberty City could be on the cards in the future.

Loading…

The leaker also backed up claims that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI will take place in Vice City, which we haven’t seen since its standalone title, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002. There’s been a lot of speculation about Vice City’s return, with many claiming the location will indeed appear in GTA VI, whether it be the main location or simply one you can visit later in the game. This would definitely go down well with fans, many of which have fond memories of the title, especially the soundtrack.

We still know very little about Grand Theft Auto VI, so until Rockstar releases some official information, rumours and speculation is all we have. Insiders reckon the game will be one of the biggest we’ve ever seen, featuring gameplay elements that are entirely new to the series, as well as several places to visit and cause mayhem in.

Topics: GTA 6, GTA Online, Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto

source