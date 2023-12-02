Sony Black Friday deals: PS5, TVs, headphones, soundbars, and more – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony is a brand to watch out for during today’s Black Friday deals. Sony has amazing TVs, cameras, and of course the PS5, on sale today. We’ve collected almost everything on this one page, but make sure you check all of the deals lists out individually. Whether you grab a Sony BRAVIA TV or the PlayStation Portal, you’re sure to save something during Black Friday.

One thing this guide doesn’t address is Sony Camera Black Friday deals, so if you’re looking for photography discounts, check that out too.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, or shall we say the largest panels in the room — Sony’s excellent TVs. Bear in mind, while we’ve collected a few of the best offers, you’ll always find a more comprehensive list of the best Sony TV Black Friday deals in our primary guide.

Without further ado, here are our top picks for the best Sony TV deals you can shop right now:

Again, you’ll find a comprehensive list of the best PS5 Black Friday deals in our primary guide. Here, we’re calling out a handful of our top picks:

Soundbar and surround system will help you complete your home theater to create the ultimate immersive experience. During Sony’s Black Friday deals it’s the best time to buy and upgrade your setup. The proof is in the tweeters, below:

Headphones are great if you want to take the music, podcasts, and media to a more personal level, whether on your run, during your commute, or just during some downtime while you’re snuggling up on the couch. Here are the best Sony headphone Black Friday deals:

It’s no secret that Bose makes some of the best audio equipment available. One hint is right there on the price tag. Bose products are expensive. Thankfully there are some great opportunities to save money with Cyber Monday deals. We’ve gathered our favorites below, including soundbars, speakers, headphones and few more more goodies.

Best Bose soundbar Cyber Monday deals

There are multiple options for Bose devices in the available Cyber Monday soundbar deals, including the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which we described as the best small soundbar in our list of the best soundbars. It provides excellent Dolby Atmos surround sound for its size, in addition to amazing music quality and an easy setup process. You’ll have to act fast if you want it or any of the following Bose soundbar Cyber Monday deals though, as stocks may already be running out.

Cyber Monday deals are now live, so like most people, you may be thinking about getting one of the best TVs while they are heavily discounted. We think that the following Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Cyber Monday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVs. Finally, while we’re on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals that we’ve recently discovered, as well.

TVs are always in high demand during Cyber Monday deals season, with an overwhelming number of TVs getting huge discounts. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you’ve decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

