Invincible Season 2 on Prime Video – Amazon Studios



The first half of the second season will consist of four episodes

premiering weekly, starting Friday, November 3

Watch the Official Trailer HERE

NEW YORK—October 14, 2023—Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for the acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible, from Skybound Entertainment. During the Prime Video New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel, fans and attendees were treated to the trailer, an exclusive episode clip, and a series conversation with executive producer, co-creator and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman and co-showrunner and executive producer Simon Racioppa.



The first half of its eight-episode season will premiere on November 3, with new episodes airing weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Two will premiere in early 2024. The first season received a “Certified Fresh” ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Invincible will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.



About Invincible:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.



Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.



