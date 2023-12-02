Explore EMEA Job Opportunities – Verizon

Verizon Women in Sales

From France to Finland and beyond, welcome to Verizon EMEA—where collaboration and innovation meet. Discover the power to grow your skills and your network while making a meaningful impact around the globe.

in 27 countries

operations in several languages

employees

award finalists in 2022

Kindness. Bias to action. Winning mindset. Shared success. These are the values that bring us together in our careers, life and around the world. Be part of our growing global network.

Drive innovation and feel connected. Become part of a fun, team-focused culture with opportunities in Finance, Sales and more in Verizon UK.

With a focus on skill development programs and giving back to the community, here you can experience a culture that supports you in roles from Enterprise Solutions to Professional Services.

See you in Dublin, where you can join Verizon Connect in building the fleet-tracking tech of the future, or our Supply Chain team at our Global Strategic Sourcing Centre of Excellence.

Make your mark in one of the fastest-growing teams in the EMEA region, developing the latest technology solutions and services across sales, security and more.

Partner with global enterprise organizations to turn large transformation projects into successes. Join our dynamic, multicultural and innovative Paris team.

Learn and grow in an empowering culture with teams that do everything from providing businesses with fleet tracking options to connecting data centers across EMEA.

Interested in future tech? Verizon Austria has opportunities in networks, robotics and more. Join us in Vienna or Graz supporting global customers as part of Verizon Business Group or Incubet IT.

At the heart of Europe and the center of excellence for security solutions, you’ll discover exciting roles in Verizon Belgium.

A driven and collaborative culture. Good relationships. That’s what will welcome you in our flagship office in Albertslund.

Come explore sales, consulting, customer operations, solution architecture and engineering roles in our Espoo hub.

Host to an R&D center developing cutting-edge Computer Vision technology.

Create and support solutions in the areas of information security, professional services and AI computer vision across the region.

Join a culture of collaboration in Lysaker (right near Oslo) in the areas of sales, engineering and client services.

Sales, development, Verizon Business and VZ Connect are there for you to explore in Verizon Poland.

Home base for Verizon Connect is in Lisbon, where you’ll find V Teamers in sales, marketing, customer operations and more.

Our main locations in Barcelona, Madrid and Murcia are home to our brands Verizon Business, BlueJeans and Verizon Connect.

Solna serves as our hub for not only Sweden but also the larger Nordic region—offering a wide range of opportunities.

Join us in Zürich and help us support our major global customers with leading-edge network solutions as part of Verizon Business Group.

There are many open roles within our global network. Here, you’ll have the best of both worlds – teamwork and tech. Explore roles in career areas ranging from Corporate to Technology, starting now.

From finance to supply chain, help drive our success and create meaningful change in your career and the world.

Grow your network while providing guidance to help our customers grow their businesses. A win-win for your career.

Connect with the best and brightest to help innovate and operate some of the world’s largest platforms and networks.

Bring your subject matter expertise to power solutions for our partners in areas like Cybersecurity, Communications and more.

“We create the network that moves the world forward. That’s why there is no better time to join Verizon Service Assurance teams than now.”

“To build resilience and fast-track their needs, organizations must think about cybersecurity in a way that is forward-looking, automated and focused on providing business agility.”

“Being part of the Engineering team gives you the unique opportunity to drive change and experience the value it brings to our customers and our society. At Verizon, we build the future!”

22 finalists represented Verizon at the 2022 Women in Sales Awards (WISA), with two winning big.

16 finalists represented Verizon at the 2021 Women in Sales Awards (WISA), with two EMEA V Teamers winning big.

Even if you’re not a V Teamer (yet), we’d love to keep you in the loop. We can’t help it—connection is kind of our thing. So be sure to sign up to become part of our network.

source