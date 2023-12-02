Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time on Disney Plus – ComingSoon.net

By Disheeta Maheshwari

The Loki Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Disney Plus. Season 2 will pick up from the previous season’s riveting ending. In the season 1 finale, Loki found himself trapped in the alternate reality of the TVA, after going on a different path from Sylvie who killed Majors’ He Who Remains. In the new season, Loki will team up with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and others to search for Miss Minutes, Judge Renslayer, and Sylvie in a dangerous Multiverse. The new season consists of six episodes in total.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Loki Season 2 Episode 2 release date is October 12, 2023.

The Loki Season 2 Episode 2 release time is:

Viewers can stream the upcoming episode on Disney Plus.

To watch Season 2 Episode 2, you can sign up for Disney Plus streaming services. The ad-supported Disney Plus subscription plan costs $7.99 a month and the ad-free subscription plan costs $10.99 a month. Disney Plus also offers bundle plans with Hulu and ESPN.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for Season 2. Meanwhile, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Besides, Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Kate Dickie are also set to appear in Season 2.

The official synopsis for Loki Season 2 reads:

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.“

Disheeta is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon, addicted to movies, coffee, traveling, and making the internet a more entertaining place.

