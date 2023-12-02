Kyedae joins Disguised's Valorant Game Changers roster – ONE Esports

Login

Kyedae “Kyedae” Shymko is set to make her pro Valorant debut in the upcoming VCT 2023 Game Changers open qualifiers.

The well-known content creator from 100 Thieves officially became a part of Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang’s second professional Valorant team. This follows the acquisition of his Disguised team, which successfully qualified for the highly competitive Valorant NA Challengers League.

The Disguised Game Changers team boasts an impressive lineup of Twitch superstars, including Jodi “Quarterjade” Lee, Sydney “Sydeon” Parker, and Tenzin “TrulyTenzin” Dolkar.

The new squad includes Lydia “tupperware” Wilson, a former pro player for Immortals, who will be the team’s in-game leader. Additionally, Corey “ruin” Hartog has joined as the team’s coach, bringing his expertise and experience as a former Valorant and CS:GO coach.

The announcement came just a month after Kyedae revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Kyedae has been relentlessly practicing on stream, despite facing recent health challenges. Her unwavering dedication has not gone unnoticed. Even her fiance Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Sentinels’ superstar player, offered her team valuable insights on how to play Jett on her stream.

TSM’s newest member, Eric “Kanpeki” Xu, also stepped in to contribute to Kyedae’s training, sharing some creative Omen smokes since she will be playing the controller role for her team.

Kyedae started playing Valorant just two years ago, but she has already achieved remarkable progress in her gameplay. She relentlessly improved her skills with dedication and hard work and reached the Immortal rank in December of last year.

The Disguised Game Changers squad has been streaming their scrimmages earlier this week as they prepare for the start of VCT 2023 NA Game Changers’ open qualifiers on April 4. The top eight teams from the open qualifier will advance to the main event.

