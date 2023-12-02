Strong wireless service revenue growth and cash flow highlight … – Verizon News

No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

Notable year over year improvement in Verizon Consumer postpaid phone gross additions



Eighth consecutive quarter that Verizon Business reported more than 125,000 postpaid phone net additions

Full Transparency

No Updates

Download News Release PDF

Download Infographic PDF

Download 2Q Financials

NEW YORK – Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported second-quarter results today highlighted by wireless service revenue growth, increased cash flow from operations and strong momentum heading into the second half of the year.

"In the second quarter, we showed progress in our key priorities of growing wireless service revenue, delivering healthy consolidated adjusted EBITDA, and increasing free cash flow," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We look forward to extending our network leadership in the second half of the year by continuing our rapid C-Band deployment as we are laser focused on providing value to our customers. The steps that we have taken to improve our operational performance are working, and we are confident that we will achieve our financial targets for the full year."

For second-quarter 2023, Verizon reported EPS of $1.10, compared with $1.24 in second-quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis1, excluding special items, EPS was $1.21 in second-quarter 2023, compared with adjusted EPS1 of $1.31 in second-quarter 2022.

Second-quarter 2023 earnings reflected a pre-tax loss from special items of approximately $598 million. This included a pre-tax severance charge of $237 million, the impacts of amortization of intangible assets related to TracFone and other acquisitions of $206 million, and a pre-tax asset rationalization charge of $155 million related to certain real estate and non-strategic assets that the company has decided to cease use of as part of its transformation initiatives.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for any of the following adjusted (non-GAAP) forecasts because it cannot, without unreasonable effort, predict the special items that could arise, and the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

For 2023, Verizon continues to expect the following:

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

2 Includes a benefit of approximately 190 basis points from the reallocation from other revenue to wireless service revenue. This results from a larger allocation of administrative and telco recovery charges which partly recover network operating costs.

3 Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments.

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “hopes,” “plans” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate, including any inability to successfully respond to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and evolving consumer preferences; failure to take advantage of, or respond to competitors' use of, developments in technology and address changes in consumer demand; performance issues or delays in the deployment of our 5G network resulting in significant costs or a reduction in the anticipated benefits of the enhancement to our networks; the inability to implement our business strategy; adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies, including inflation in the markets in which we operate; cyber attacks impacting our networks or systems and any resulting financial or reputational impact; damage to our infrastructure or disruption of our operations from natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, acts of war, terrorist attacks or other hostile acts and any resulting financial or reputational impact; the impact of public health crises on our operations, our employees and the ways in which our customers use our networks and other products and services; disruption of our key suppliers’ or vendors' provisioning of products or services, including as a result of geopolitical factors, public health crises or the potential impacts of global climate change; material adverse changes in labor matters and any resulting financial or operational impact; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks or businesses; allegations regarding the release of hazardous materials or pollutants into the environment from our, or our predecessors’, network assets and any related regulatory developments, litigation, liability, compliance costs, penalties, operational impacts or reputational damage; our high level of indebtedness; significant litigation and any resulting material expenses incurred in defending against lawsuits or paying awards or settlements; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; and changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings.

source