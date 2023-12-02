PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update for Android: APK … – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update went live less than a month ago, and now, the beta testing for the next iteration, i.e., 1.3, is already underway.

The new Karakin map is one of the most anticipated features to have been added to the latest beta version. Players can download and test the new features in the beta before they are implemented in the game’s global version.

This article provides the players with a guide to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

APK download link: Click here

The APK file’s size is 624 MB, so users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the APK file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the beta version from the link provided above.

Step 2: Next, locate and install the APK. They should enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, open PUBG Mobile and select the desired resource pack. After the download is finished, press the guest option.

Step 4: A dialog box appears, prompting the users to enter the invitation code.

Step 5: After entering the code, the players have to press the yellow button below it.

Now, players can enjoy testing out the latest features incorporated in the beta version of the game. In case the users encounter a parsing error while installing the beta file, they can consider downloading it again and following the same steps as above.

Since this is the beta version of the game, it might have some bugs and glitches. The players are urged to report them in-game.

