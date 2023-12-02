20+ Star Wars Lego sets are discounted for Black Friday 2023 – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Among this year’s Black Friday deals are some cheap ways to have some fun. And among those great ways to have some fun are deals on Star Wars Lego sets. Lego is one of the most popular toys of all time, and when you combine it with Star Wars you get some great gift ideas for the holidays. There are more than 20 Star Wars Lego sets currently discounted for Black Friday, and they range from display-on-the-shelf helmets to full-on mega builds. Whichever may be your Lego style, they all offer some great Black Friday savings.



With Lego being one of the more popular toys on the market, and with Star Wars being one of the most popular intellectual properties of all time, they make a good combination when it comes to having some fun. This Black Friday sale sees a number of Star Wars Lego sets discounted, with prices starting at just $12. The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Lego Star Wars set is what comes in at that , and priced slightly above it are the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Mech and the Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech . A Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack costs for Black Friday, and you can even land Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter Lego set for while these Black Friday deals last.

If you’re looking for some more complicated Lego Star Wars builds, you can save $18 on the Lego Star Wars Justifier Lego set, which is from its regular price of $170. A Lego Star Wars BD-1 Droid set is , which is a $20 Black Friday savings from its regular price of $100. You can also land a Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian Lego set , which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $90.

Whatever your favorite corner of the Star Wars Universe may be, there’s a good chance you bring it to life with some savings on a Lego Star Wars set. There are more than 20 Lego Star Wars sets currently discounted for Black Friday, so shop this sale to save on some holiday gifts before these deals disappear.



Lenovo offers everything from affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, so if you need a new computer, this is one of the brands that you should consider. You can get any of these devices with huge discounts through Cyber Monday deals, and to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals from Lenovo and placed them below.

We’ve pulled offers directly from Lenovo’s website, which will give you opportunities to customize your new laptops. However, there are also some amazing bargains from Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, so you can also check out for more Lenovo laptops.

Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday has passed and now that means it is time for the Cyber Monday sales event to take over. One of the most popular categories throughout Cyber Monday deals is laptops. Cyber Monday laptop deals are great to shop right now, especially if you are planning on extending your stay at home around Christmastime and New Years and plan to work from there. But, if you’re a gamer, you might want something extra special. And that’s okay, because the Cyber Monday sales event will cover your needs, too. We’ve been amassing a great list of them throughout the Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals, Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, and other sales we’ve been crawling through. In fact, we found enough to make a specific Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. In any event, here are the gaming laptop deals we think you’ll like best.

HP Victus 15 (Intel) — $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today’s most popular games, but you’ll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals if you’re interested in more Victus options.

Acer is a great brand for people looking for budget-minded monitors and laptops. Acer has options from cheap Chromebooks to beefy gaming laptops, and they’re all getting some Cyber Monday discounts right now. We’ve pulled our favorite offers on Acer products from all the major online retailers, so you can be sure that the offers below represent the best of Cyber Monday deals.

Acer laptop Cyber Monday deals

Acer is offering Chromebooks and laptops across all budget ranges, so you can take your pick if you just need a device to perform basic functions or a machine that will handle demanding tasks. You should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what specifications you should be aiming for, but at the very least, you know that you’ll be getting great value if you take advantage of Acer laptop Cyber Monday deals.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source