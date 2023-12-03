Sony PlayStation 5 console sales pass 40 million – Reuters.com

Logos of Sony PlayStation 5 are displayed at the consumer electronics retailer chain Bic Camera ahead of its official launch, in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato Acquire Licensing Rights

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) – Sony Group Corp (6758.T) has sold more than 40 million PlayStation 5 consoles, its gaming division said on Thursday, citing the easing of supply chain problems.

"It took months for supply chains to normalise so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand," Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post.

"Now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met."

The Japanese tech and entertainment conglomerate has said it expects to sell 25 million PS5 units this year, which would be a record for any PlayStation device.

Sony's latest console is closing the gap with the PS4 console, said Piers Harding-Rolls, analyst at Ampere Analysis.

Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Elon Musk is keen to achieve what no business leader has done before, from mass-producing electric cars to developing reusable space rockets. Now he is blazing another trail most chief executives have avoided: the profane insult.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source