Save $159 on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro with early access to this … – Mashable

TL;DR: As of May 24, get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99 — that’s a 79% discount.

As the temperatures heat up this summer, some of us will end up spending more and more time indoors basking in the glory of air conditioning. Is your computer updated enough to keep you entertained? If you’re a PC owner, particularly one who scored a great deal on a refurbished model, it might be time to upgrade to the newest Microsoft operating system.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro elevates your devices to the next level, offering a fleet of features that will make your computer feel like new while also keeping your data safe. And you can currently grab it for your computer and two other devices for just $39.99 — $159 off the usual price — with early access to this Memorial Day Sale. But act fast, because this deal ends on May 31.

Curious what Microsoft’s newest operating system has to offer? You’ll enjoy a lot of enhanced security features, so you can enjoy some peace of mind that your precious data is safe from nefarious hackers. For example, Smart App Control can be used to block dangerous or otherwise unwanted programs from running on your computer. And BitLocker Encryption can encrypt the data on your hard drive so it’s unreadable without the correct recovery key.

Using your computer for work purposes? Windows Hello for Business offers management tools for remote deployment and multi-factor authentication, making working remotely easier. There’s also Windows Information Protection, which separates your personal and work data on your device.

Enjoy early access to this Memorial Day deal and get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99 until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31.

