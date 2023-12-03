These Last-Minute Black Friday Deals Are Hotter Than Ever (Pt. 1) – Recommend Magazine

It’s the time of year we’ve all been waiting for: Black Friday, the day the deals come out to play, and travel is no exception. We’ve rounded up a few of the hottest ones we’ve come across—many of them are last-minute purchases that extend to travel deep into 2024. Stay tuned for Part 2!

Hurtigruten Norway Black Friday Deal is Open for Business

Debuting on its website on Nov. 17, Hurtigruten Norway will be going all out for Black Friday with a 50 percent discount on almost all of the sailings on the Original Coastal Express, celebrating its 130th year this summer, and on the new North Cape Express, which debuted in October. The discount is good for travel from Jan. 1 through April 31, 2024. Should your clients prefer traveling from May 1 – March 31, 2024, those itineraries have discounts of up to 35 percent off, including on the Svalbard Express, launched earlier this year and only operates during the summer.

The sale is open exclusively to travel advisors through Nov. 30, when it will become available to the traveling public.

Sailings on the Original Coastal Express include the full 12-day sailing or the half-journeys, including the 7-day Northbound and 6-day Southbound itineraries. You can also book Northern Lights adventures onboard the new premium North Cape Express and Midnight Sun itineraries on the Svlabard Express. Of note: Hurtigruten still has its Northern Lights Promise active, so if your clients don’t witness this natural wonder on their cruise, they’ll receive a free 6- or 7-day Classic Cruise. Also, solo travelers have no solo supplement on a wide choice of cruises.

Don’t forget Hurtigruten Norway will return to its original name, Hurtigruten, in 2024 as part of the rebrand announced in September.

Intrepid Travel Puts Adventure on Sale

Your keyboard will be burning up with clients interested in booking adventures for less during Intrepid Travel’s yearly Cyber Sale, which runs from Nov. 20 – Dec. 4, 2023. Your clients can snag discounts of up to 20 percent off of trips to over 100 destinations around the world, not to mention a 30 percent discount on their Best of Antarctica: Wildlife Explorer voyage that departs in December of this year. (Blackout dates apply.)

The tour operator is known for small group travel and will launch 100 new itineraries in 2024 to celebrate its 35th anniversary, including Albania, with a new 9-day adventure through the Balkan country. Voyages with varying discounts include the 17-day Best of Cambodia & Vietnam that begins in Bangkok and takes clients all the way to Hanoi, the 10-day Ultimate Galapagos sailing expedition that includes plenty of underwater adventures, the 10-day Explore the Balkans exploration that begins in Budapest and moves through to Belgrade, capital of Serbia, to Dubrovnik, and the 8-day Mainland Greece Discovery, where travelers will journey through mainland Greece exploring ancient ruins and rituals.

Velas Resorts’ Black Friday is On

Look to book Velas Resorts during exclusive promotions where you can save your clients up to 20 percent savings off the nightly rates, plus added values, including complimentary stays for the kids and half-off for teens, airport transfers, unlimited access to spa hydrotherapy areas, suite upgrades and more through 2024. Promotions vary by property.

Velas adults-only properties include the brand-new Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, which opens Dec. 20 and is offering 50 percent off on round-trip transportation for clients staying a minimum of three nights, plus a $100 credit for Romantic Experiences, which can include a Mexican wine & cheese pairing and artisanal chocolate tasting to an under-the-stars massage session in their oceanfront SE spa cabins. Their Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts also offers 50 percent off round-trip transportation plus complimentary breakfast during their stay. Clients can also enjoy a 2×1 on select Cabo Adventure activities, which include a camel safari with lunch, an arch tour and more (only available from Nov. 22-26). At Casa Velas, your clients can enjoy a free roundtrip transfer and access to the hydrotherapy area.

In their family-friendly portfolio, Grand Velas Riviera Maya has a 50 percent discount on roundtrip transportation, access to their hydrotherapy area and 50 percent off stays for kids and teens. The Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit is upping the ante with free roundtrip transfers, hydrotherapy access and a 50 percent discount for teens. At Grand Velas Los Cabos, meanwhile, offers your guests a 25 percent discount on Governor, Presidential and Royal suites for 4-night stays, plus 50 percent off roundtrip airport transfers with a minimum 3-night stay, access to the hydrotherapy areas and 50 percent off of for teens. Velas Vallarta has several goodies: roundtrip airport transfers, a complimentary upgrade from a 1-bedroom Suite to a 1-bedroom Luxury Suite (subject to availability) and a 50 percent discount for teens.

Blue Diamond Resorts Offers Biggest Savings Ever

Black Friday at Blue Diamond Resorts’ all-inclusive properties promises to knock your clients’ collective socks off with discounts of up to 20 percent, equalling hundreds of dollars in savings. The limited-time savings kick off Nov. 16 and are even valid at the soon-to-open Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only in Jamaica, as well as the Royalton CHIC Antigua, set to open in April 2024. You can book clients at a discount in properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua and Grenada through Nov. 26, 2023, for travel scheduled anytime between Nov. 16, 2923 and Dec. 23, 2024. Prices will vary depending on the property, season and room type they choose.

Suite categories include Diamond Class and Star Class, which come with premium inclusions and personalized butler service. These options are available at the more exclusive properties: Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts. You’ll also find great deals at Mystique by Royalton and Grand Lido Negril.

Contiki Puts Social Travel on Sale

Clients 18 to 35 years old will love Contiki’s cyber celebration that shaves up to 25 percent off of up to 60+ trips across six continents. These aren’t just the same old trips—the savings include the brand-new South Korean Soul tour and their latest to Africa, the Sea, Safari and South Africa Trip. Others include the popular European Discovery and the Italian Escape. Your client’s trip will include trip planning and tours led by Trip Managers, accommodations, transportation and most meals. Sale begins Friday, Nov. 17 and ends Nov. 30.

Trafalgar Savings Across the World

2024 is the year for big adventures for less with Trafalgar when you book clients on select departures between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5. They’ll score savings on over 50 itineraries across the globe, which include accommodations to transportation and in-depth tours and off-the-beaten-trail experiences. Sample savings include $2,100+ off the tour operator’s 22-day Highlights of Australia and New Zealand adventure, $950+ off the 15-day Best of South Africa tour or $900+ off the 15-day adventure through North America’s best National Parks with the Scenic Parks Explorer.

Brendan Vacations’ Discounts on Celtic Travel

If it’s Celtic travel your clients are looking for, Brendan Vacations is offering them the opportunity to book a luxury experience through Ireland and Scotland with a bonus of $250 off per person for Private Chauffeur and Lux Self Drive trips or $200 off per person on Self Drive and Locally Hosted Rail experiences. If they’re interested in guided tours, including the Irish Experience or Britain and Ireland Panorama tours, they can take off 10 percent (that’s off all guided itineraries).

