What Are Netflix's Most Popular TV Shows? These Are the Top 10 – Bloomberg

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Next in Sports explores new sports, as well as innovations in existing pastimes, illustrating what's happening around the corner and across the globe.

Listen: US Warning, Evergrande Drama, More

China Frames ‘One Province, One Policy’ Plan for Financial Risk

Kganyago Sees 2024 Elections Among Top Risks for South Africa

US Payrolls Are Seen Picking Up After End of UAW Strike

Macron Concerns Derail EU-South America Trade Deal Yet Again

No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title. Both teams await postseason fate

Cineplex Is Said to Weigh Sale of Digital Advertising Business

KISS Avatars Go On Tour After Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons Retire

OpenAI Delays Launch of Online Store for Custom Chatbots

Startup Raises $17.5 Million to Bring AI to Holiday Shopping Logistics

Microsoft Is Happy Being the Co-Pilot on the OpenAI Rocket Ship

UK Will Pay Rwanda Extra £15 Million for Deal, Sunday Times Says

S. Korea’s Yoon to Reshuffle Cabinet as Early as Monday: Yonhap

Rising Dubai Raises Questions About the Direction of London

Woman Discovers Over $86 Million Mistakenly Deposited in Her Bank Account

King’s Charity Transforms Old Palace Curtains Into Luxury Kimonos

Sandra Day O’Connor’s Legacy: She Listened

New Dietary Guidelines for Americans? Nobody Cares

Covid’s Hardest-Hit Students Are Being Left Behind

B-School Admissions Deans Are Feeling The Pressure From Falling Applications

Putting Imagination to Work, on The Businessweek Show

Trump Golf Club Tricked Server Into Signing Sex Abuse Settlement, Lawsuit Says

English Children Living in Temporary Housing Hits Record High

Hedge Fund Veteran Slams Green ‘Echo Chamber’ After Closing Firm

Al Gore-Backed Group Has a Tool to Decarbonize Supply Chains

How Corporations Created the Prototypical Seoul Apartment

An Island Thrives by Welcoming Migrants

A $500 Million Bid to Bring New Monuments to the US

UK Lawmakers Question Whether ‘Britcoin’ Digital Pound is Needed

Why Trust Wallet, the CZ-Owned Crypto App, Is Looking to the UAE

Binance’s VIP Traders Got Sneak Peek of Record US Crypto Penalty

Using Hollywood’s new metrics, less than 5% of streaming originals count as hit shows.

Let’s kick things off with a fun data point. Netflix is charging $2 million to sponsor its first live sports event, the Netflix Cup. It’s really more of a celebrity golf show than a tournament, but it’s an experiment in live programming, and it is sports adjacent.

There won’t be commercials during the event, but companies can pay to have their names plastered around the course. They must also commit to spending $2 million on the streaming giant’s advertising-supported tier.

source