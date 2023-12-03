Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Introduce … – MacRumors

Early Black Friday deals began in full force this week, and we’re recapping the best today. This includes all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Beats Studio Pro, HomePod, MagSafe Duo Charger, brand new M3 MacBook Pros, and more.

AirPods are always a sure bet when it comes to Black Friday, and we’re already seeing steep markdowns early in November. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have hit $189.99 on Amazon, which is a match of their best-ever price.

There were quite a few Beats headphones and earbuds sales on Amazon this week, the highlight being the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95, down from $349.95. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2023 headphones.

B&H Photo continues to be one of the only retailers to offer the new 2023 HomePod at a discount. It’s available for $279.99 in both colors, down from $299.00.

Woot’s early Black Friday sale is focusing on Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Duo Charger ($94.99), Siri Remote with Lightning ($44.99), and more.

We’ve begun tracking all of the season’s best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

