GTA 6 is finally bringing back the chainsaw after 14 years – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 9:57 , 19 July 2023 BST



| Last updated 9:57 , 19 July 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

A recent leak from a Grand Theft Auto VI developer seemingly hints that the chainsaw will return as a melee weapon in Rockstar’s next game.

Rockstar Games still hasn’t said a word about Grand Theft Auto VI, which is presumably still in development and not expected to release this year. It’s no surprise considering the rumoured scale of the game, which is believed to be one of the biggest open-worlds ever seen in a video game.

Take a look at concept gameplay for a Grand Theft Auto: Vice City remake

Loading…

Regardless, Rockstar’s radio silence on the title is leaving fans impatient, some of which are genuinely concerned that they’ll be dead before the game ever sees the light of day. The drought of official information has gotten so bad, that even the smallest hints or rumours are of great interest to the community.

That was the case when a Rockstar India developer seemingly shared details on the new GTA, in a since deleted LinkedIn post that claimed they’d made a number of assets used in the game.

These assets included “interior prop labels”, with examples being the fire extinguisher, chainsaw, electric board, boat motor, and car engine. Interestingly, that implies the chainsaw, a popular weapon from many past GTA games like GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City, will be returning for GTA VI, which is sure to excite a lot of fans.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Rockstar, it does line up nicely with other rumours surrounding the game, such as the inclusion of legacy locations like Vice City being some of the main areas we’ll be exploring. In fact, GTA VI sounds like it’ll be an amalgamation of the best parts of previous GTA games, as well as introduce new features and more things to do in the world.

Speaking of legacy locations, it’s not just GTA VI that fans are keeping their eye out for, as many are also hoping for a remake of Grand Theft Auto IV, which has seemingly been teased by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto VI is seemingly a long way off from release, but when it does, it’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Topics: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games, Xbox, PlayStation, PC

source