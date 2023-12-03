Valorant’s new Progression System explained – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Riot has revamped the progression system of Valorant, meaning players will have new things to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the release of Episode 7 Act 1, Valorant players will get to see a new quality of life update in the game. Riot has brought significant changes to the progression system to include a new free in-game currency, better daily rewards, agent accessories, and contracts.

The new Episode will start as soon as this Act’s Night Market bids adieu, on June 27. With that said, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the game’s new progression system.

Kingdom Credits is the new free in-game currency that will debut with the arrival of Episode 7 in Valorant. This will allow players to purchase several items, both from Agent contracts and the new in-game Accessory Store.

The icon of this new currency resembles a diagonal card with the letter ‘K’ in it. You’ll be able to find it in the top right corner of the menu, right beside your Radianite and Valorant Points.

As this currency is free, you won’t be able to purchase any premium items, like cosmetics or skin bundles, with it. Instead, it will allow you to unlock free stuff, from an Agent’s contract to items that you were unable to unlock in a previous battle pass.

You can earn Kingdom Credits by playing any game mode (except Deathmatch) and earn a bonus for winning rounds (for modes with rounds).

Agent Contracts | #VALORANT

– Agent Contracts are now an “Agent Recruitment Event”, and starts with the next agent

– Activating “New Agent Contracts” will not be needed anymore

– Recruitment Event will stay active over a period of time

– Can still unlock agents with VP, or… pic.twitter.com/Ou1dDZLRSL

“Agent Contracts are now Agent Recruitment events in Valorant”, the devs said in an announcement video.

Agent Contracts will now act as a multi-level pass that can unlock Agents and their themed items by earning XP. These will get automatically activated via free Event Passes and will stay active for 28 days. Players won’t need to manually activate them again, and it will start as soon as Agent 23 is released in Valorant.

You get a few weeks of time to unlock the new Agents through XP. In case the time period expires, you may choose to unlock the Agent by simply forking 8,000 Kingdom Credits. However, the option to recruit them via Valorant Points will continue to exist if you don’t want to wait that long.

And lastly, the Daily Rewards will now earn you both XP and Kingdom Credits. The more you play, the more XP and Kingdom Credits you’ll collect along the way.

The progress earned varies from game mode to game mode. While playing Competitive and Unrated modes earns you more Progress, Spike Rush and Escalation will earn you less.

Here’s how much progress you can make towards Dailies per game mode:

If you miss a day of play, your 4 checkpoints will convert into a catch-up bonus that applies a 2x multiplier toward one of your checkpoints the following day.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s new progression system. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

