Best Walmart Black Friday golf sales: Early Black Friday golf deals – Golfweek

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s time to start looking for gifts for the golfer(s) in your life. Luckily, Walmart is having an early Black Friday sale starting Wednesday and it includes several items that would be great for the player you’re buying for.

Included in this list are rangefinders, club sets, training aids, apparel and more.

Through November and December, Golfweek will be releasing dozens of gift guides to make sure you find great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Christmas presents and more.

If you’re interested in checking them out, these are worth a look: Best equipment gifts and best gifts for the holidays.

Segmart Golf Rangefinder (Walmart)

Price: $56.99 (down from $199.99, SAVE 70%)

Why you’ll love it: Segmart’s rangefinder has a 900-yard range and 7x magnification, and you can save 70% right now.

MaxKare Complete Golf Clubs Set (Walmart)

Price: $166.99 (down from $399.99, SAVE 58%)

Why you’ll love it: If you’re just getting into the game, it’s a great idea to buy a complete set to make sure you have everything you might need on the golf course.

IZOD Men’s Puffer Vest (Walmart)

Price: $24.99 (down from $70, SAVE 64%)

Why you’ll love it: Every golfer needs a vest for those cool days on the course, so take advantage of this deal from IZOD. If black isn’t your look, it comes in three colors.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) (Walmart)

Price: $69 (down from $129, SAVE 46%)

Why you’ll love it: Most players love to listen to music or a podcast at the range, so why not pick up a new pair of Apple AirPods?

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (Walmart)

Price: $39.97 (Down from $44.99, SAVE 11%)

Why you’ll love it: Serious golfers are wary of golf-ball deals, but they should jump when this high of a caliber of golf ball is the one on sale!

Phigolf2 Golf Simulator with Swing Stick (Walmart)

Price: $240 (down from $299, SAVE 20%)

Why you’ll love it: The Phigolf Golf Simulator would make a great gift for someone who wants to play some golf during the winter months. It would also make great entertainment for folks having people over to their homes.

Roll-a-Putt Perfect Practice Putting Mat (Walmart)

Price: $98.99 (Down from $124.99, SAVE 21%)

Why you’ll love it: As the temperature gets colder, the Perfect Practice Putting Mat allows you to train your short game without having to leave the house.

EA Sports PGA Tour PlayStation 5 (Walmart)

Price: $37 (down from $47.03, SAVE 21%)

Why you’ll love it: If the golfer in your life also loves video games, this would make the perfect gift!

Nitro Golf Club Complete Set, Ladies (Walmart)

Price: $169 (down from $229, SAVE 26%)

Why you’ll love it: If there’s a woman in your life who wants to get started in the game, this set from Nitro is the perfect option.

SAPLIZE Innovative Noise-reducing Golf Practice Net (Walmart)

Price: $89.99 (Down from $109.99, SAVE 18%)

Why you’ll love it: Who needs a driving range when you can practice your swing in your own backyard? Practice every shot in your bag without disrupting your neighbors and be ready for your next time out on the course.

Nitro Golf Ultimate Distance Golf Balls, 45 Pack (Walmart)

Price: $27.97 (Down from $34.99, SAVE 20%)

Why you’ll love it: One of the best deals on this entire list, getting 45 golf balls for less than $28 equates to just about 60 cents per ball.



See more equipment: Best irons and best drivers

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.



