My top TV pick for the PS5 is discounted for Black Friday – Digital Trends

It only took three years, but if you want to buy a PS5, it’s not only in stock right now, but there are great PS5 deals to be had, too. If you spent the last three holiday seasons waiting for the right time to buy, your moment has arrived. And since you’re getting a new PS5, may I humbly and strongly recommend you buy a new TV that can unlock the PS5’s full potential? Yes? Why thank you! Here it is:

My top TV pick for the PS5 is the Hisense U8K. The 55-inch model in particular, which is discounted from $800 to $700 in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

Now, to be clear, I think the best TV deal for most folks is the Hisense U7K, but the PS5 has such incredible graphics (along with other advanced capabilities) that the Hisense U8K’s advanced picture performance and game modes make it the PS5 ’s best mate.

In my Hisense U8K review, I call attention to the TV’s unique pairing of incredibly punchy brightness, excellent mini-LED backlight control, deep, inky black levels, and striking contrast — all attributes that will make the PS5’s graphics look absolutely stunning. But the U8K’s vivid color and advanced gaming-friendly features really seal the deal. Plus, the Hisense U8K’s auto low latency mode (ALLM), 4K 120Hz HDMI inputs, and excellent-looking built-in gaming picture preset mean getting the most out of your new PS5 requires just a few clicks of the U8K’s backlit remote, and that’s it. It’s as close to a set-it-and-forget-it proposition you can get with a TV.

And, of course, the Hisense U8K is a stellar TV for watching 4K HDR movies and TV shows through the built-in apps that are part of its Google TV operating system, which makes it easy to get back to what you were watching before you decided to dive into your favorite game.

I really can’t say enough about how breathtaking the Hisense U8K’s brightness and contrast are — especially if you’re upgrading from a TV that over four years old. Prepare yourself for a serious upgrade. Your eyes will think you paid a lot more, but your wallet will know better.

And, hey, if the 55-inch model doesn’t seem quite big enough? Spring for the 65-inch model. It’s on sale right now, too.

Happy holidays! I can’t wait for you to pair your new PS5 with this amazing TV.



Cyber Monday deals are now live, so like most people, you may be thinking about getting one of the best TVs while they are heavily discounted. We think that the following Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Cyber Monday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVs. Finally, while we’re on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals that we’ve recently discovered, as well.

TVs are always in high demand during Cyber Monday deals season, with an overwhelming number of TVs getting huge discounts. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you’ve decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

OLED TVs, with their ability to light each pixel individually, are arguably the best home theater displays. If you’ve been waiting for a good discounts before buying one of these premium TVs, you shouldn’t miss Cyber Monday deals. There are fantastic discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you’ve compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you’ll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.

The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $550, was $1,300

