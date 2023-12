Girl Scouts auction U.S. plantation during financial struggle – Reuters.com

By Harriet McLeod

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 26 (Reuters) – A historic Southern plantation in the United States will be sold at auction Friday by the financially troubled local Girl Scout council that has owned and used it as a camp for girls for almost five decades.

The camp in South Carolina is one of dozens of Girl Scout camps in 28 states that have closed, been sold or are for sale as chapters across the United States face financial struggles, according to Save Our Scout Camps, a group fighting efforts to sell camps in Iowa and Illinois.

Camp Low Country, about 35 miles from Charleston near tiny Cordesville, South Carolina, sits on 152 acres of the former Richmond Plantation, a sprawling 18th- and 19th-century rice plantation.

Shuttered since 2011 for budgetary reasons, Camp Low Country includes an old-brick manor house, guest houses, stables, carriage houses and dog kennels built in 1927 by New Yorker George A. Ellis, a founder of E.F. Hutton and Co., and his wife, a chewing gum heiress.

The property also has modern camp buildings, a dock on the Cooper River, a barn and a competition-size swimming pool.

The property was on the market for two years at an initial price of $7 million, but its value was appraised at $3.7 million before the local council announced the auction on July 1.

Camp Low Country, where scouts took part in activities ranging from riding horses to learning crafts, is just the latest to fall in the wake of a broad "realignment" by Girls Scouts USA, the national governing body of Girls Scouts councils.

The realignment that took full effect in 2009 consolidated local councils. It reduced their number by two-thirds, eliminated staff jobs and set new Girl Scout priorities for building leadership skills.

Girls Scouts has about 2.3 million youth and about 800,000 adult members nationwide, said Michelle Tompkins, spokeswoman for the New York-based Girl Scouts USA.

The organization is struggling with plummeting membership, a dearth of adult volunteers, declining cookie sales and a pension fund that is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

In March, Congress introduced pension relief legislation for Girls Scouts USA and similar nonprofit organizations.

Critics fear Girl Scouts, which celebrated its 100th birthday in 2012, is abandoning its traditional mission of giving girls outdoor experiences. Opponents of the camp sales have sued local Girl Scout councils in several states.

The Girl Scouts' new leadership programs focus on science, technology, engineering and math, financial literacy, and even bully prevention.

"It's not just about cookies and crafts and camping," said Loretta Graham, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina. "Any successful woman is going to tell you she was involved in Girl Scouts. It's about building those women."

The house and the other 1920s buildings would cost about $2 million to renovate, said real estate broker Lisa Safford, who had listed the property.

"I think they'll be lucky if they get a million for it," Safford said. "The manor house would be absolutely stunningly beautiful if it was restored."

Local council board member Elizabeth Hoffman learned to ride horses at the Girl Scout camp and later competed on a college equestrian team.

She won't attend the auction, she said.

"My memories are wrapped up in the barn," she said. "It might tear up my heartstrings too much to watch it go."

Editing by Karen Brooks and Andrew Hay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Swiss bank UBS plans to expand its presence in the U.S. market as part of its strategy to hit $150 billion in net new money, or inflow of new funds, per year, an executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ Am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

Aspen Insurance is targeting its $4 billion initial public offering next year in New York instead of London partly due to management concerns about valuations and more stringent listing requirements in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Indonesia and the Asian Development Bank have agreed a provisional deal with the owners of the Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant to shutter it almost seven years earlier than planned, a principal energy specialist for climate change at the ADB told Reuters.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source