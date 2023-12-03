When will Free Fire OB39 Advance Server end? List of features and … – Sportskeeda

Free Fire Advance Server is a separate application that essentially serves as the beta version where the developers pour in everything they intend to release with the final update. Over multiple days, players can test some of the upcoming changes and provide feedback while reporting bugs so that the update provides a better overall product.

The OB39 Advance Server featuring new characters, modes, and much more, kicked off earlier this week. With a few days remaining, even players who have not downloaded it can proceed. The APK file is available on the website, and if one has an Activation Code on hand, they should not miss out on this opportunity.

The Free Fire OB39 Advance Server has a specified schedule as the client became available for download on March 10 and has been underway since the same day.

As per the timeline posted on its official website, players can access the same until March 16, 2023, after which all progress from the client will be wiped out.

Thus, one can use this time to enjoy the new features and report any evident bugs and glitches through the official website to stand a chance of being rewarded with diamonds in the global account. If players have not received an Activation Code but still want to access the client, they may click here for a list of legit codes.

While Garena does put a lot of features to the test in the Free Fire Advance Server, this content might change upon the official release and sometimes may not even be present. Some of the most important new features are the following:

Players can read more about the OB39 Advance Server features here. Moreover, they might see many of these in the actual game, with the release of the OB39 update expected to go live on March 22, 2023.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are requested to refrain from downloading or playing the game or its Advance Server. They can, however, play the MAX version since it wasn’t suspended.

