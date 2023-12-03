Staples Black Friday Deals and Season-Long Savings – Business Wire

Savings and deals on products and in-store shipping, printing and recycling services

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Staples today announced a preview of its Black Friday holiday deals bringing savings to shoppers across the country. Customers can score on in-store printing and last-minute shipping services in addition to top-rated tech and office furniture.

“ At Staples, we know our customers are looking for value this holiday season, so we have discounted prices on everything you’ll need: from custom cards to laptops and headphones,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Staples US Retail. “ With various ways to shop, we’re making it more convenient than ever to check everything off your list beginning Black Friday through the end of December.”

Weeklong Black Friday Deals valid from 11/19/23 – 11/25/231

Staples customers can look forward to the season’s best savings beginning November 19th. Top deals can be found on technology, office furniture, custom cards, custom photo gifts, and more.

Preview more of the top Black Friday deals available at Staples here.

Before purchasing new tech, customers can clean out their old collections by recycling eligible tech items at their local Staples store. They’ll earn $5 back in rewards to use toward holiday gifts. For more information and full program details, visit Staples.com/recycling.

Gifts that Go Together

Staples’ team of experts put together the best gift combinations for anyone on your list! These gift ideas include:

Season Long Savings

Staples is proud to offer its customers not only top deals on the latest products but savings on top services in store.

For the latest on Staples Holideals stop in Store or visit Staples® Official Online Store

Convenient Shopping

It’s never been easier to find the perfect gift for friends, family, and co-workers with Staples convenient shopping options including:

Purchases made between 11/12/23 – 12/24/23 may be returned until 1/14/24

Holiday Hours

To allow for time with family and friends during the holiday, all Staples store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Customers can visit the Staples Store Locator for the most up-to-date information on hours and visit Staples.com anytime for delivery options.

About Staples US Retail

Staples US Retail helps America work and learn better. With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples provides innovative printing, shipping, travel, technology, and recycling services, along with products and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples US Retail Stores serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. The company operates in the United States in approximately 1,000 retail locations nationwide, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. Explore Staples, the Working and Learning Store, at a local Staples US Retail Store, online at Staples.com or by using the Staples Connect App.

1Offers available while supplies last.

2Exclusions and restrictions apply. Valid 11/19/23 – 12/2/23. For full offer details visit https://www.staples.com/services/printing/cards-invitations-announcements

3Valid 11/19/23 – 12/25/23. Offer available while supplies last.

4Exclusions and restrictions apply. Valid 10/29/23 – 11/18/23. For full offer details visit https://www.staples.com/services/printing/cards-invitations-announcements

5Valid 10/29/23 – 12/30/23.

Staples

Tiffany Alkalay

508-253-3436

Tiffany.Alkalay@staple.com

