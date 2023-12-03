Amazon plans ad tier for Prime Video streaming service, Wall Street … – Reuters.com

The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration Acquire Licensing Rights

June 7 (Reuters) – Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions around the ad tier have been going on for several weeks, according to the report, and follow the launch of similar plans by rivals Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N).

The streaming industry has been facing a slowdown in new sign-ups as subscribers struggling with high inflation and interest rates dial back entertainment spending and other discretionary expenses.

The WSJ report also said Amazon was holding discussions with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) and Paramount Global (PARA.O) about adding the ad-based tiers of their streaming services through Prime Video Channels.

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.

Shares of Amazon were lower more than 3% on Wednesday, in line with a weak broader market.

"In recent years, Prime Video has gotten more aggressive about running promos prior to its shows and including ad-filled sports broadcasts," said Ross Benes, Insider Intelligence principal analyst.

Sports coverage on Prime Video already comes with ads.

"Officially putting ads into Prime Video allows Amazon to centralize its audience and be more consistent with branding," Benes added.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

A Russian national who was extradited to the United States from South Korea earlier this year pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges stemming from his role in a cybercriminal organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source