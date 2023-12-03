Nothing Phone (2) release to be headed by former OnePlus exec – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Ro, 21 May 2023

Nothing Android

According to a recent report by Inverse, Carl Pei’s new company Nothing is aggressively pouching former OnePlus staff and as of now, 70% of the software team is from there, along with 30% of the hardware team. But while this report isn’t exactly official information, Carl Pei himself welcomed Kyle Kiang on board, who was a former Chief Marketing Officer for OnePlus.

Excited to be reunited with Kyle Kiang. He has joined team Nothing as VP North America and will be heading up the global Phone (2) launch! pic.twitter.com/k510GKUzqe

Kyle Kiang will be the Vice President for Nothing in North America, leading the launch of the highly-anticipated Nothing Phone (2). Unlike last year, the new Phone (2) is expected to be a flagship phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and will also arrive on US soil. Given Kyle’s success with the OnePlus and T-Mobile deal in the past, it’s no wonder Carl Pei wanted him in his company.

Perhaps Nothing wants to cater to tech enthusiasts like OnePlus did at first. After all, old die-hard OnePlus fans mostly agree that the company lost its mojo over the past few years and has opened up space for other companies like Nothing to appeal to tech enthusiasts.

To be honest I am looking forward to the Nothing Phone 2, its not even because of the gimmicks like LED's. I am looking forward to a phone where they care about the software. Nothing Phone 1 has a smoother feel even with a non-flagship chipset. …

They do, after people see the very poor condition of their foldables’ fragile plastic screen, lol.

For the price it's pretty much good enough.

