What time can I download iOS 17 today? How and when to get the … – Capital Gazette

Apple will release iOS 17, the iPhone’s next operating system, to the public today, Monday, September 18, 2023.

iOS 17 is packed with new features including Contact Poster, which lets you personalize what people see on their screen when you call them; StandBy, which shows you information at a glance whenever your iPhone is plugged in and in landscape mode; and interactive widgets, which allow you to complete tasks from the home screen without opening the app.

While Apple has confirmed that iOS 17 will be released today, it didn’t specify a time. So when will iOS 17 become available for download?

If Apple adheres to the time it released the update in recent years, we can expect iOS 17 to become available at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time today. Here’s how that time converts to time zones around the world:

Hawaii Standard Time (HST): 7:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6:00 PM

Central European Time (CET): 7:00 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 8:00 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 8:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

Indochina Time (ICT): 11:00 PM

China Standard Time (CST): 1:00 AM (September 19)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2:00 AM (September 19)

Western Australia Standard Time (AWST): 2:00 AM (September 19)

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3:00 AM (September 19)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5:00 AM (September 19)

iOS 17 supports the iPhone XR, iPhone XS series, iPhone SE (2nd generation), and the iPhone 11 series and later. You can upgrade to it by opening the iPhone Settings app and tapping General then Software Update.

Apple will also release iPadOS 17 for the iPad, watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 17 for Apple TV today.

