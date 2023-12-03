Galaxy Tab A9 appears on teasers: Set to Launch on October 5 – Gizchina.com

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is making waves on the Amazon India website. The teaser image there confirms its imminent launch in India, and Amazon has set the date for this exciting event.



This tablet was seen on various certification websites before, and reports suggest it will come in both WiFi-only and cellular versions. Additionally, a 5G variant may be on the horizon.

The official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 in India has now been revealed by Amazon. Their teaser declares that a new Galaxy Tab is on the way, set to be unveiled on October 5.

While the teaser images on Amazon don’t explicitly state the model, a closer look at the website reveals the association with the Galaxy Tab A9. The promotional picture closely matches the leaked images from last month. Its design is reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab A8, featuring uniform bezels and a single rear camera.

The tablet’s presence on the Google Play Console last month provided insights into its specifications. The display will be 720p, and it will be running by a unique Mediatek chipset known as the MT8781. This processor, not seen on any other device, could be a customized version of the Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

Running on OneUI 5 based on Android 13, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

In terms of pricing, Samsung‘s A-series tablets typically target the budget and mid-range segments. Given the leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A9 is coming in at around Rs 25,000 (about $300). However, it will face competition from the Mi Pad 6, priced at Rs 27,000 (about $325). And the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go, expected to be below Rs 30,000 (about $360). We expect Amazon to be the exclusive platform for the Galaxy Tab A9’s release. Making it a highly anticipated event for tech enthusiasts in India.

I’m the ANDROID & CUSTOM ROMs EXPERT of GizChina for the past 5 years. With an unwavering passion for all things tech and a love for exploring the limitless possibilities of Android devices, I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible community.

GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Accredited technology blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews and original content related to mobile tech and EV industry, smartphones, gadgets and IoT.

Keep up to date with the latest Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source