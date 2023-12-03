Ubisoft Store Offers Big Discounts for Black Friday Sale – Ubisoft



3 Min Read

The holiday season is upon us, and to help with your shopping needs, the Ubisoft Store is offering major deals through its annual Black Friday Sale, running now through November 29. Read on to learn how you can save big on games, take advantage of free trials, and get a little cash back for your efforts.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is on sale for the first time ever, and the Ubisoft Store is offering up to 20% off the game. Take on the role of Basim, a young street thief plagued by visions of a jinni, who embarks on a journey to become a master assassin of the Hidden Ones. An homage to the first Assassin's Creed, you'll need to unlock and use tools like throwing knives, smoke bombs, and more as you parkour across the rooftops of ninth-century Baghdad in search of members of the Order of the Ancients.

The Crew Motorfest is also on sale, giving you a chance to race across the island of O'ahu. A celebration of car culture, The Crew Motorfest offers weekly live events, Playlists that highlight different subsets of car culture, and customization options for your fleet of vehicles. You can get The Crew Motorfest for up to 40% off during the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday sale.

The Black Friday savings don't end with recently released games. Check a list of some of the best available deals below:

Additionally, Rocksmith+ is offering a free 30-day trial for the music-learning subscription service when you sign up for or upgrade to the 12-month plan. Rocksmith+ can teach you to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar using a library of over 7,000 songs as well as personalized real-time feedback and customizable practice tools.

In addition to Black Friday discounts in the Ubisoft Store, if you pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraTM with Ubisoft Wallet funds (or spend at least $19.99 USD from your Ubisoft Wallet at checkout), you can receive $10 USD in Wallet Rewards.* The reward must be claimed within 10 days, and must be used by December 14. The Ubisoft Store Black Friday Sale only lasts through November 29, so head on over today to save big on your favorite games, and stay tuned to Ubisoft News so you don't miss a deal.

* Terms and conditions apply. Available in countries with Ubisoft Wallet only.

source