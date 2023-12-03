In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.
Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Mercury Studios in association with On The Corner Films
Director
Executive Producer
Director
Director
Executive Producer
Executive Producer
Executive Producer
Home Latest News 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Apple
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Apple
In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.