GTA Fans Pick Watch Dogs 2 Features They Want to See in Grand … – GameRant

A Grand Theft Auto fan compiles a list of five features from Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs 2 that would be great in Rockstar’s upcoming Grant Theft Auto 6.

A fan recently compiled a list of Watch Dogs 2 features that would potentially be great additions to Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar officially confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 in February, though its release date and even official title remain elusive.

Grand Theft Auto 5 turns 10 years old this September, though Rockstar's regular updates and expansions to GTA Online have done a fantastic job of keeping the franchise relevant. Still, many fans are eager for a new installment, especially after the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak last September. Leaked features about the new game include returning to the Miami-inspired Vice City, two new protagonists named Jason and Lucia, and improved police AI.

It's unsurprising that fans might look to other crime sandbox games when deciding what they want from GTA 6. Reddit user trumoomilkboi chose to look at Ubisoft's Watchdogs 2 and came up with a slideshow of five features that would be good to have in Grand Theft Auto 6. The ideas included calling the police on NPCs, better hiding in vehicles, an improved map, always showing cops on the mini-map, and a mobile radio. Not all these suggestions were met with unanimous agreement from the community, but they bring up a few things that Rockstar Games should consider for GTA 6.

As trumoomilkboi pointed out, Watch Dogs 2's Marcus can hack into the police database to create false arrest warrants for NPCs. They think a similar ability in GTA 6 would be great for distractions or inciting combat between enemy gangs and the police. The poster suggested that Rockstar could introduce a "man in the chair" support NPC like Lester from GTA 5, though GTA 6's Lucia or Jason making an anonymous call from a burner phone could serve just as well.

That was the most significant new mechanic, with trumoomilkboi's other ideas being improvements to existing features. While Grand Theft Auto 5 characters can hide in their car, all they really do is hunch down behind the wheel, which trumoomilkboi thinks looks silly and unrealistic. The Watch Dogs 2 version is more believable, with Marcus turning off the car, sitting low in his seat, and leaning away from the window.

He also prefers Watch Dogs 2's more colorful, Google Maps-inspired map and how its mini-map always shows nearby police. GTA 5's mini-map only shows cops when the player has a wanted level, but the Watch Dogs 2 approach makes it easy for players to avoid confrontations altogether. Finally, with the new game expected to take place in the modern day instead of Vice City's 1980s, there's no reason Grant Theft Auto 6 characters can't play music on their phone instead of needing a car's radio.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.

